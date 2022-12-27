Gout, the disease of kings, is spreading again in Great Britain, marking an increase in cases with over 1.5 million patients affected. British doctors are sounding the alarm, pointing the finger at a sedentary lifestyle and an unhealthy diet rich in meat and alcohol. But what is gout? What can you do to prevent it and understand if you are at risk?

Gout, what is the disease of kings

Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis that causes sudden joint pain, it is one of the oldest known diseases of mankind, with cases dating back to the Egyptian pharaohs. It is caused by an accumulation of uric acid in the blood and tissues mainly due to excessive consumption of foods such as beer, tuna, bacon and liver. When you have this disease, your kidneys are unable to remove uric acid (often due to alcohol consumption which slows down kidney function). The crystals of this acid therefore concentrate inside the joints and under the skin causing intense pain.

However, genetic factors also contribute to the disease: millions of people have excess uric acid in their blood but do not develop inflammation. However, those who are genetically susceptible can develop the disease when there is an environmental trigger, such as a virus, which causes the immune system to identify the crystals as foreign bodies by initiating an inflammatory response against their own body. Treatment in these cases is to lower uric acid levels.

Gout, why is it the disease of kings?

This inflammation is also known as a disease of kings as only nobles and royalty could afford such a rich diet of meat and alcohol. And precisely the excess of these foods led to the development of gout. In Britain, Henry VIII, George IV and Queen Anne suffered.

Why is he coming back?

Today, however, the consumption of meat and junk foods is much more widespread than in the past. An estimated 234,000 people in Britain were admitted to hospital in 2021/22 due to gout. Some studies suggest that the pandemic and long periods indoors have reduced exercise and increased consumption of unhealthy foods contributing to the return of the disease affecting 1.5 million people in the UK.

Gout how to prevent it

Today, gout is usually treatable with medications such as ibuprofen or steroids if the pain and swelling don’t improve. The best cure, however, is always prevention: regular exercise, a healthy diet, and quitting smoking are the best ways to avoid developing the disease.

