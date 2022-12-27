Home Health Gout, the disease of kings returns to Britain, causing joint pain and inflammation. Here’s what it is and how to prevent it
Health

Gout, the disease of kings returns to Britain, causing joint pain and inflammation. Here’s what it is and how to prevent it

by admin
Gout, the disease of kings returns to Britain, causing joint pain and inflammation. Here’s what it is and how to prevent it

Gout, the disease of kings, is spreading again in Great Britain, marking an increase in cases with over 1.5 million patients affected. British doctors are sounding the alarm, pointing the finger at a sedentary lifestyle and an unhealthy diet rich in meat and alcohol. But what is gout? What can you do to prevent it and understand if you are at risk?

Gout, what is the disease of kings

Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis that causes sudden joint pain, it is one of the oldest known diseases of mankind, with cases dating back to the Egyptian pharaohs. It is caused by an accumulation of uric acid in the blood and tissues mainly due to excessive consumption of foods such as beer, tuna, bacon and liver. When you have this disease, your kidneys are unable to remove uric acid (often due to alcohol consumption which slows down kidney function). The crystals of this acid therefore concentrate inside the joints and under the skin causing intense pain.

However, genetic factors also contribute to the disease: millions of people have excess uric acid in their blood but do not develop inflammation. However, those who are genetically susceptible can develop the disease when there is an environmental trigger, such as a virus, which causes the immune system to identify the crystals as foreign bodies by initiating an inflammatory response against their own body. Treatment in these cases is to lower uric acid levels.

She gives birth to 11 children with 8 different men: «So they will never be orphaned, I want another 19. How do I choose the fathers? I advertise online»

See also  do not consume cheese from the famous brand

Gout, why is it the disease of kings?

This inflammation is also known as a disease of kings as only nobles and royalty could afford such a rich diet of meat and alcohol. And precisely the excess of these foods led to the development of gout. In Britain, Henry VIII, George IV and Queen Anne suffered.

Why is he coming back?

Today, however, the consumption of meat and junk foods is much more widespread than in the past. An estimated 234,000 people in Britain were admitted to hospital in 2021/22 due to gout. Some studies suggest that the pandemic and long periods indoors have reduced exercise and increased consumption of unhealthy foods contributing to the return of the disease affecting 1.5 million people in the UK.

Cruise finds shipwrecked people in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and stops to rescue them

Gout how to prevent it

Today, gout is usually treatable with medications such as ibuprofen or steroids if the pain and swelling don’t improve. The best cure, however, is always prevention: regular exercise, a healthy diet, and quitting smoking are the best ways to avoid developing the disease.

Cristina Zambonini, the girl “with three hearts”: «Now I help others»

You may also like

how the biological clock affects health

Cluster headache, what it is and why it...

Salaries of the highest doctors in the North,...

“Primary Cultures”, a personalized medicine project to treat...

Maneuver 2023, the national cancer plan for over...

«I lived in Vomero in Naples, I studied...

Over 200 admissions to Flu Points and Ligurian...

Lose weight without dieting: here are 4 useful...

Running is good for you, but be careful...

Honey against the Australian flu: here’s how to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy