In a recent interview, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann said that the famed developer plans upcoming games for the PS5 “more like a tv showrather than anything the studio had done before.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Druckmann mainly discussed the upcoming TV adaptation of The Last of Us on HBO. However, at the end of the interview, he talked about his approach to making games, and how he used to bring in people from other mediums like TV and film to help write projects.

This led Druckmann to speak about the mystery project Naughty Dog is working on, noting that its structure will mirror that of the TV show. That’s not to say that Naughty Dog’s next game will be episodic, so alarm bells aren’t needed just yet, but it looks like big video games will be taking quite a bit of inspiration from other mediums soon.

Right now, there’s no word on what the game might be, but there are plenty of fans hoping to return to the world of The Last of Us.