NVIDIA has confirmed that after installing the latest GeForce Game Ready driver 531.18, the NVIDIA container still consumes more than 10% of the CPU resources after some games are finished. A few days ago, NVIDIA urgently released the revised driver 531.26, and also fixed another random error checking problem that may occur with the independent graphics card of the notebook computer.

Earlier this week, NVIDIA confirmed to the media that after installing the latest GeForce Game Ready driver 531.18, some players experienced high CPU load after finishing the game. After checking the task manager, it turned out that the NVIDIA container was occupying resources. let go. Before NVIDIA fixes the problem, users need to go to the task manager to remove the process to free up resources.

NVIDIA responded quickly and released the 531.26 revised version of the driver the next day. The problems fixed in this version include:

High CPU usage of the NVIDIA container may be observed after exiting the game;

[Laptops]Random bugchecks may be observed on some laptops with GeForce GTX 10/MX250/350 series GPUs.

Compatible NVIDIA GPUs include RTX 20-40 series for laptops and desktops, GTX 16, 10, 900 and 700 series for desktops, GeForce MX for laptops, GTX 16, 10, 900M and 800M series.

Download the GeForce Game Ready 531.26 fix driver:click here

everyone can comehereDownload this revised driver. NVIDIA says this revised driver is essentially the same as the previous version with a few additional fixes. Also, these fixed drivers are beta versions, optional, and provided as-is, passing only simple quality checks. The revised version of the driver will eventually be merged into the next official version of the driver. If you have doubts about the revised version of the driver, you can wait until the first WHQL certified version of the driver is released before installing.