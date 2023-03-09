It is one of the many complications of diabetes. Perhaps, among others, the most underrated: the diabetic retinopathywhich if not addressed and treated in the right way it can even lead to blindness in patients with diabetes. It is a disease that has been “exploding” in various parts of the world in recent years: in this regard, he intervened at Gazette Active the professor Francis Bandellodirector of the Ophthalmology and Ophthalmology Unit of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

What is diabetic retinopathy — “Diabetic retinopathy is an ocular complication of diabetes, the most important one. We remind you that diabetes is characterized by the accumulation of glucose in the blood, and after so many years in which these quantities are excessive, the glucose accumulates in the circulation and causes damage over time. It is a disease that has been exploding in recent yearsespecially in those areas of the world where there has been a sudden change in diet and lifestyle, made up of fast food, fatter food and more sedentary days. In general, compared to 50 years ago, we move much less: let’s think of the kids, who spend much less time outdoors than before. All this makes kids less accustomed to those physical activities that until a few years ago were practically daily”.

how is diabetic retinopathy treated? — The complications of diabetes affect various parts of the body, including the kidneys, the heart, the blood vessels and the eye, in particular the retina: “The first risk factor for the onset of diabetic retinopathy is the duration of the diabetes itself . The diagnosis is made with an examination of the fundus of the eye, while in the past it required much more invasive methods. The treatment consists of intravitreal injections of drugswhich allow the evolution of the disease to be halted, obtaining results that were previously unthinkable” explains Bandello. See also As snacks and sugary sodas can increase the risk of dementia