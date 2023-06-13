Agile Robots AG shows future-oriented automation diversity at automatica 2023

automatica 2023: Presentation of the iF Design Award winner Diana 7 and, for the first time, the Yu 5 Industrial

The international high-tech company Agile Robots is pleased to be able to present its innovative automation solutions at automatica in Munich (Hall B4, Stand 510). In addition to a series of interactive applications, the focus here will be on the Yu 5 Industrial. The state-of-the-art lightweight robot, which has six axes, a payload of 5 kg and an integrated camera with a processing system for visual data, will be on public display for the first time between June 27th and 30th.

People in focus

The automation company’s applications are aimed at optimizing production processes and improving the working conditions of employees over the long term. These goals are also the focus of the exhibition stand. Here, visitors can interactively familiarize themselves with various industrial applications. Whether machine loading, assembly, packaging, laser engraving, quality control or futuristic robotic hands: everyone who is interested in innovative automation solutions and modern technologies will get their money’s worth at the Agile Robots booth.

Experience production automation live

Automated manufacturing processes often seem bulky, highly complex and inaccessible – but the reality can be different. That’s why Agile Robots is presenting the Micro Factory at its booth. This shows visitors how four robots complete an industrial task together. Visitors not only get to know the processes, but can also familiarize themselves with the Diana 7 robot. In addition, visitors can take home the finished product, which is assembled, personalized and packaged before their very eyes.

Visitors can also take the end product of the laser engraving application with them afterwards. Here they learn how easy it is to integrate a lightweight robot from Agile Robots into an existing manufacturing process. To do this, the Yu 5 Industrial equips a KonTec marking laser with a USB stick, which is then engraved. The visitor can trigger this personalization himself via a user interface.

In addition to manufacturing, quality testing of industrial products also plays an important role at the Agile Robots booth. Due to its high repeatability and precision, the Yu 5 Industrial can automate KEYENCE’s 3D production measuring system. The simplest program creation and the precise and user-independent repeat measurements guarantee increased quality. Producers and QA employees benefit from this, as they now have free capacity for other tasks.

Automation solutions you can touch

In the future, the robots from Agile Robots will also be used more in schools. The robotics training program Aini can already be seen at the booth. Thanks to an intuitive user interface, simple pick & place applications only take a few minutes, and visitors can practice programming themselves.

At automatica 2023, the portfolio will be supplemented by another ready-to-use product: the robotic hand. Thanks to its 15 or 16 degrees of freedom, it is particularly flexible and can imitate human hand movements with the help of state-of-the-art sensors. In the spirit of the other applications, visitors can convince themselves of the sensitivity of the robotic hand.

“The applications that you will see at automatica 2023 are just the beginning. We look forward to continuously expanding our product portfolio and addressing the automation needs of our customers and partners. The market entry of the Yu 5 Industrial is another important milestone here,” explains Dr. Zhaopeng Chen, CEO & Founder of Agile Robots.

