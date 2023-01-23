Home Technology Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will have an hour slot at Taipei Game Show next month – Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
While FromSoftware doesn’t have a game this year with the same level of anticipation as Elden Ring, the Japanese developer does have one game coming in 2023, and that’s Armor Core VI: Fire of Rubicon.

The game will bring back the Mech Combat series after a long hiatus, and ahead of its launch later this year, publisher Bandai Namco has revealed that the game will be unveiled at next month’s Taipei Game Show, where it will have a full A one-hour block dedicated to all things Armored Core.

As for what we can expect at this debut, Bandai’s scheduled livestream states (after roughly translating via Google) that there will be “Information that mercenaries care about! It was also noted that series producer Yasunori Ogura will make an appearance here and talk further about the game.

Hopefully we’ll get a first look at gameplay, and maybe even a tighter release window announcement – maybe sometime this fall or the holidays.

