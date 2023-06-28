[AI + language learning]AI and AI work together to practice 4 English accents and more than 20 languages ​​including Japanese and Korean with ChatGPT

An AI artificial intelligence/artificial intelligence that speaks or reads text with human voice.

It can be applied in many ways. You can directly type on the Nature Reader website, and then press the play button, and the AI ​​will read it automatically. Click on the portrait on the far left, and you can also choose female or male voices. The most amazing thing is that you can choose different accents, including American accents, British accents, Australian accents, Indian accents, and more than 20 other languages, including Japanese, Korean, etc. Click the button on the far right to set the speech rate.

For other settings, you can try to use or adjust them according to your own needs.

PDF can be directly imported into Nature Reader, and AI can read and recite. In addition to PDF, it also supports more than 20 file formats, all of which can convert text into voice, so that people can listen to documents, e-books and learning materials with their ears.

Currently, there are more than 130 different natural AI voice sounds!

In commercial applications, what is more interesting is that it is possible to add emotions and special effects to the voice of AI reading and reciting, such as screaming, sad, whispering, etc., so that the voice of AI reading and reciting content comes alive stand up!

Listen to AI reading aloud on the website, completely free!

If you want to download audio files, you need to pay!

As long as you register and log in to an account, you can use it across platforms, which is very convenient:

Web version: Google Chrome plug-ins/extensions Mobile version: Android and Apple App Online version: Online App

Nature Reader is even more powerful when paired with ChatGPT!

Through Nature Reader, you can directly speak with your mouth instead of typing by hand, and talk to ChatGPT.

Highlight the text content that you want AI to read and recite, press the play button, and AI will read and recite the text content according to the settings for people to listen to!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

