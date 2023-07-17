Air pollution as a cause of decline in global insect numbers

Researchers from the University of Melbourne, Beijing Forestry University and the University of California Davis have jointly found that air pollution can negatively affect several vital insect processes. According to their article published in Nature Communications, particles in the air can make it difficult to find food, among other things.

Dirty antennae as a threat to insect life

Insect antennae have scent receptors that detect scent molecules emanating from a food source, a potential mate, or a good egg-laying spot. For example, if the antennae are covered with fine dust, a physical barrier is created that prevents contact between the olfactory receptors and the odor molecules in the air.

Experiments with Houseflies

To test their assumptions, the scientists conducted some experiments with house flies. It was found that particulate matter accumulates on the antennae of house flies as soon as air pollution increases. These particles can consist of solid or liquid droplets containing toxic heavy metals and organic substances.

The flies were exposed to varying degrees of air pollution in Beijing and then tested in a Y-shaped maze. Neural testing eventually confirmed that contamination of the antennae reduced the strength of the electrical signals sent to the flies’ brains, affecting their ability to detect scents.

University of Melbourne researcher Mark Elgar, a co-author, said the results would highlight a clear risk to insect populations: “While we know that exposure to particulate matter can affect the health of organisms, including insects, our research shows that this also impairs the crucial ability of insects to recognize smells in order to find food and partners,” Elgar summarizes the results of the experiments

Better protect ecological interactions

According to the experts, around 40 percent of the earth’s landmass is exposed to air pollution from fine particles. In addition, ongoing research in bushfire-affected areas of rural Victoria has shown that the antennae of various insects, including bees, wasps, moths and fly species, are contaminated by smoke particles even at considerable distances from the fire front.

Elgar warns: “Many insects are not only fascinating creatures, but also play a crucial role in the pollination of plants – including crops that we depend on for food – as well as in breaking down decaying material and recycling nutrients.” All of this highlights the need for more stringent air pollution control measures to protect the delicate ecological interactions between insects and their environment. Sustainably reducing industrial emissions, promoting environmentally friendly modes of transport, and taking action to prevent and combat bushfires are critical steps to conserving insect livelihoods and promoting biodiversity conservation.

