play from CD Projekt Red science fictionopen worldgame”Electric Rebel After 2077″ was officially launched at the end of 2020, players have created a variety of modules for this game, adding various game content, such as flying vehicles, operational rapid transit systems andthird personmode etc. Now, a player has successfully used the module to completely “change” the fate of the popular supporting character Ajie, making him seem to have successfully escaped from the Arasaka Building with the protagonist V in the prologue of the game.

Before “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” was officially launched, players could see Ajie in this kind of promotion, making players think that this mercenary from Heywood would play a very important role in the whole game. However, the final fate of this character may be a bit beyond the expectations of many players.

No matter what birth background you choose, the player V will become a partner with Ajie at the beginning of the game, and then start working hard in the night city, until the two of them take on a task of sneaking into the Arasaka building to steal the “sacred object” There was a completely unavoidable serious mistake, which eventually led to Ajie being shot and bleeding to death, and entrusted the sacred object to V before he died.

However, a player of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” still hopes to completely break the inevitable script arrangement, and is determined to “save Ajie”, and shared a series of screenshots in a post on the Reddit forum, Claim to other players that he accomplished the impossible task. Even though Ajie in the picture is still pressing the bullet wound in his abdomen with his hands, bleeding in embarrassment, he still seems to be able to follow V around safely.

According to the player’s explanation, he used the game’s “Appearance Menu Mod” (Appearance Menu Mod) to save Ajie. This set of modules has become one of the core existences of the entire “Dianyu Renke 2077” module community, allowing players to improve, launch customized vehicles, turn friendly NPCs into enemies, and further develop Customize V’s home, or generate NPC partners such as Ajie like this player.

Therefore, the so-called “rescue Ajie” is actually using the modding tool to call out the character, as if he successfully escaped the inevitable death. Even so, this Reddit post still sparked discussions among many players, and received more than 5,600 likes, and even began to say in the response that this is the best ending, and the poster also began to brainstorm about Ajie and V It is the story of how to escape from the Arasaka Building successfully and walk home to rest.

