Aldi sells mobile air coolers with evaporative cooling at a bargain price

Summer is in full swing and temperatures are reaching record highs. In order to keep a cool head in this heat, Aldi is currently offering an air cooler from Medion at an unbeatable price. We have looked at the offer and give you an assessment of the device.

Mobile air cooler from Medion for €69.99 at Aldi

Summer is a time when we all want to enjoy the sun and high temperatures. But sometimes the heat can become too much and make life difficult for us. Here it comes Medion MD10816 air cooler in the game. The model offers at the Aldi price of 69,99 Euro a lot for the money (see offer at Aldi). There is an additional shipping cost of EUR 4.95. Comparable devices cost at least 80 euros, so you get a good deal here.

Medion MD10816

Instead of 99.99 euros RRP: air cooler using evaporative cooling with 70 watts, timer function and four castors. Water tank holds approx. 4 liters.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/27/2023 13:14

What does the air cooler from Medion offer you?

The air cooler offers you inexpensive cooling by means of evaporative cooling. For this purpose, the cold pack is pre-cooled separately in the freezer compartment or refrigerator. As soon as the cold pack is sufficiently cooled, it is inserted into the air cooler and can then cool the air flow. However, the device can also be used without this cooling function as a simple fan operate.

The air cooler can be Tastenfeld control and also offers a timer function. You can choose between three speed levels to adjust the intensity of the cooling according to your needs. The device also has a swivel function, which ensures an even distribution of cool air in the room. With a power of 70 watts it doesn’t consume too much electricity. Another advantage of the Medion MD10816 is its mobility. Thanks to the practical wheels, you can easily move it from room to room and place it wherever you need to cool down. According to the manufacturer, the device is equipped with a maximum sound power level of 61.5 decibels pleasantly quiet.

So if you are looking for effective yet quiet cooling for your home, you should consider the Medion air cooler at Aldi. It offers particularly favorable cooling and high mobility, which makes it a good solution for hot summer days.

Medion MD10816 now from €69.99 at Aldi

