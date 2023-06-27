Prince George: Like Princess Kate! This secret talent surprises Royals fans

Prince George likes to romp and play like any other child. But the heir to the throne also has a completely different hobby. He shares this talent with his mother and other family members.

Prince George eventually follows in his grandfather’s footsteps König Charles III. and his father Prinz Williamto ascend the throne as a monarch. Until then, he can still enjoy his childhood. But it was recently reported that he could soon go to Eton like his father. It doesn’t matter if that’s true or not. In the years to come, new phases in his life will keep him on his toes. Can he continue to pursue one of his hobbies?

Prince George amazes with talent

Prince George not only loves to play football, but also to swing the brush. One of his artworks, a reindeer with a snow-covered nose, was shared by his parents on Instagram on December 25, 2022. Many fans were amazed by his talent. “Merry Christmas to you and your family. Congratulations to His Royal Highness Prince George for his brilliant painting,” read a comment.

Home and domestic life provided a common subject for the Queen’s watercolours and drawings. In 1843, she painted a deft portrait of her eldest son, Albert Edward, Prince of Wales, with a parrot, and at around the same time made a searching pencil study of her own face. Archie and Annie MacDonald were the young children of Prince Albert’s gillie, and were painted by the Queen in the royal kennels at Windsor. At Balmoral, the Queen recorded the view ‘from the new approach’ in September 1854.

Mini-Royal surprises with artistic skills

Many people know that the Mini-Royal is artistically talented Royals-Fans not only since this picture.”[Prinz] George seems to be an old hand,” Royals expert and former BBC Royals correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!” ‘ she compliments him.

Princess Kate, King Charles III. and Co.: These royals are true artists

The love of painting and drawing runs in the family. Princess Kate draws herself and published a sketch of St. Andrews, where she and Prince William attended university. The two met there and became a couple. The sketch dates back to 2002 when she was studying there. She is also very interested in art. Most recently, she opened the National Portrait Gallery with Sir Paul McCartney after a three-year refurbishment. Also in the painting are Prince Philip and King Charles III. expired. For example, the monarch is said to have been seen in Japan with a brush in his hand. 79 of his artworks were first exhibited at the Garrison Chapel in Chelsea in 2022. Queen Victoria also liked to paint with watercolors and make sketches. Her better-known works include a watercolor drawing of her eldest son, Albert Edward, with a parrot on his shoulder. A recording of this, and other pictures of the Queen, is available on the website of the Royal Trust Collection to see.

