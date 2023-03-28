Home Technology Alibaba divided into six business units…
Technology

Alibaba divided into six business units…

by admin
Alibaba divided into six business units…

Ali Babathe Chinese giant founded by Jack Ma, has announced its intention to divide its operations into six main business units. This strategic move aims to separate the different branches of the company so that operations can be managed better. And provide greater transparency to investors.

Alibaba divided into six business units

Alibaba’s six major business units include e-commerce, media, cloud computing and innovative technologies, logistics and local services, food and consumer services, in addition to Alipay payment platform. Each of these divisions will explore fundraising or initial public offerings at the right time.

The announcement of this strategic move had an immediate effect on the equity markets, with Alibaba stock posting a sharp increase. In the New York Stock Market (NYSE), stocks Alibaba jumped 7%, to surpass $92. While on Wall Street they recorded an increase in‘11%.

Alibaba’s business division could lead to an aincreased competition within the Chinese market, encouraging other companies to follow the company’s lead and separate their businesses in a similar way. According to experts, this could lead to an increase in dynamism and innovation within the Chinese market. Encouraging the expansion of companies and the achievement of new markets.

Alibaba’s decision to separate its operations into six core business units is an important strategic move for the company, which aims to provide greater clarity and transparency to investors. But also to facilitate access to the capital markets and to fully exploit its growth potential. It remains to be seen whether, after the positive effect on the markets, this separation will prove to be the winning one.

See also  NETGEAR Introduces Orbi860 Series with 10Gb WAN and One Year of NETGEAR Armor Service

You may also like

Agriculture in the drought: waste water, genetic engineering,...

B&W 700 S3 series x DENON super bamboo...

Paessler appoints Manuela Roth as new global channel...

“Super breakthrough function”, Android 14 can set the...

The new interface is first exposed!! Microsoft is...

Noc, “Watch Party” and HD coverage: three things...

Industrial Metaverse – The metaverse is a conversation

The Polk Audio R200AE 50th Anniversary Edition speakers...

Travel through Colombia with these apps

Noc, “Watch Party” and HD coverage: three things...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy