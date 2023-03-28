The third division national championship shelled its fifth day this Saturday. A total of 16 matches were played in the four pools.
After three victories in a row, ASFOSA of Lomé experiences a setback by conceding a draw of zero goal everywhere against the Academy Sports Liberty of Agbodrafo. Etoile Polaire for his part surprised Carmel FC at home by dominating it 1 goal to 0. In pool B, As Tchékpo bit the dust on his own facilities 1 goal against 2 against Atlantic while Koto de Moretan showers JJK. In Group C, Odalou pulverizes US Agbandi 7 goals to 0. At the end of this day, 31 goals have been scored in 16 games for an average of 1.94 goals per game. 11 wins and 5 draws were recorded. The heaviest score of the day comes from Pool C where Odalou atomizes US Agbandi 7 goals to 0.
Here are results
Pool A
Winners 1-1 Inyass Fa
Carmel 0-1 Polar Star
Liberty Sports Academy 0-0 ASFOSA
Lions de Romario 0-0 Juventus
Ranking
1-Polar Star 10 pts +3
2-ASFOSA 10 points -2
3-Carmel 9 pts +2
4-Juventus+0
5-Inyass 7 pts +0
6-Liberty Sports Academy 5 pts-1
7-Lions of Romario 4 pts-4
8-Winners 4pts-2
Pool B
Results
Down 1-0 US Gléi
Koto 3-0 JJK
As Genito 0-1 Olympique de vo
As Tchékpo 1-2 Atlantic
Ranking
1-You drop 10 pts+3
2-Olympic of vo 10 pts+1
3-Koto 8pts+1
4-Atlantic 8 pts-1
5-Us Gleï 7 pts +1
6-JJK 6 pts -1
7- As Tchékpo 3 pts-6
8-As Genito 2 pts-4
Pool C
Tac 1-0 Agodobi
Odalou 7-0 Us Agbandi
Aledji 0-0 Mini Warriors
As Mo 3 -1 Abou Ossé
Pool D
Black Tiger 1-1 MCc
JSD 0-1 Boundja
Ace Dankpen 2-1 Almighty
As Djermabou 0-2 Arsenal.