Alien Hominid Invasion: The Highly Anticipated Side-Scrolling Shooter Receives Rave Reviews on Steam

The roguelite side-scrolling shooting game “Alien Hominid Invasion” developed by The Behemoth, a San Diego game team in the United States, has been officially released today (2) and has received extremely good reviews on Steam.

“Alien Hominid Invasion” features little aliens drawn in a cute cartoon art style. The background description is that the FBI destroyed an alien flying saucer 16 years ago. In order to take revenge, the entire alien ship arrived on the earth in a mighty manner. Release many little aliens to invade the earth.

The operation of “Alien Hominid Invasion” is very simple. Each alien can perform double jumps, sprint rolls, and burrow into the ground. It can even ride on the enemy’s head or throw objects.

The game adopts a difficulty separation design. Each player can customize his own difficulty without affecting each other’s opponents. Before going into battle, he can choose different weapon and equipment configurations, and even choose a non-linear strategy route when deciding on the map. Every time you play there is a different experience.

The most important thing in the battle is to quickly complete the mission objectives within the time, obtain resources to unlock and strengthen weapons, and more importantly, allow the little star to mutate, unlock super speed, treatment, flight and other new gameplay mechanisms.

The roguelite side-scrolling shooting game “Alien Hominid Invasion” has been officially released on November 2. The standard version on Steam is priced at NT$328. It supports Traditional Chinese and 4-player online play. Interested players can pay attention.