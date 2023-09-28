Valve Launches Counter-Strike 2, Replacing Global Offensive and Upgrading Gameplay Features

Valve Launches “Counter-Strike 2” on Steam, Replacing “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive”

Today, Valve, the renowned game developer, officially launched “Counter-Strike 2” (CS2) on the Steam platform, taking over the spot previously occupied by “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” (CS:GO). Fans of the original shooting game have been eagerly anticipating this release.

CS2 serves as a technical update to CS:GO, maintaining the beloved maps and game matching modes that players have come to enjoy. However, the game engine has undergone a significant upgrade with the integration of the Source 2 engine. This advancement brings more attractive gunfire effects and enhances the colors of the game’s maps. Furthermore, improvements in physical collision, light illumination, and particle smoke create a more realistic gameplay experience.

Excitingly, CS2 is available as a free game. Existing CS:GO players can seamlessly download and update their game to gain access to the new version. In addition, CS2 introduces a “Priority Mode” feature, which pairs priority CS2 players with other priority players. These players will also receive exclusive souvenirs, item drops, and weapon cases as rewards.

For new players, CS2 offers the opportunity to start with offline training to lay the foundation of their skills. Once they feel ready, they can enter casual or deathmatch modes to further improve their abilities. Competitive game matching will unlock once players have achieved a certain skill level and allow them to showcase their talents.

Simultaneous to the release of CS2, Valve has also launched another classic shooter game, “Absolute Force 2,” on Steam. This game comes with a standard price of NT$462, offering players a unique gaming experience.

Valve’s launch of CS2 on Steam has created a buzz among gamers worldwide. With enhanced graphics and exciting new features, players can expect an even more immersive and thrilling gaming experience.

