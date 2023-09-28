Home » HUMAN MADE Opens Shanghai Huaihai Store, Featuring Limited Edition White Tiger Printed T-Shirts and Fortune Cookie Gift Boxes
HUMAN MADE Opens Shanghai Huaihai Store, Featuring Limited Edition White Tiger Printed T-Shirts and Fortune Cookie Gift Boxes

Human Made, the popular clothing brand founded by Japanese designer NIGO, has officially opened its new store in Shanghai on Huaihai Road. The opening of the store marks a significant moment for the brand, as it continues to expand its presence in China.

Located in the heart of Shanghai’s bustling shopping district, the Huaihai store showcases the latest collections from Human Made, known for its unique blend of streetwear and vintage-inspired designs. The store features a modern, minimalist aesthetic, reflecting the brand’s ethos of simplicity and quality.

As part of the opening celebration, Human Made is offering limited edition exclusive white tiger printed T-shirts and limited fortune cookie gift boxes. These special items are sure to be a hit among fans of the brand and collectors alike.

In other fashion news, popular streetwear brand FOSS has joined forces with outdoor apparel brand TAION to launch their highly anticipated 2023 autumn and winter joint series. The collection, titled “City Biking,” includes four items inspired by urban cycling culture. This collaboration is expected to attract attention from fashion enthusiasts and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Meanwhile, Supreme has teamed up with Harajuku’s iconic toy and apparel brand Bounty Hunter for their 2023 autumn joint series. With both brands known for their edgy and unique designs, this collaboration promises to be a must-have for streetwear aficionados.

Switching gears to the world of events, the 2023 Hypefest cultural event has showcased some exciting highlights. One of the standout attractions is a “holy” skateboarding competition presented by the HB Team. Skateboarding enthusiasts from around the world gathered to witness this thrilling competition, highlighting the vibrant skateboarding culture that continues to grow.

Lastly, ASICS has announced the upcoming release of the GEL-KAHANA TR V2 limited set. Designed for urban dwellers who care about nature, this shoe offers both style and functionality. With a focus on sustainability and comfort, the GEL-KAHANA TR V2 is set to attract environmentally conscious consumers.

These fashion and cultural highlights offer a glimpse into the dynamic and ever-evolving world of streetwear and events. Whether it’s the opening of a new store, exciting collaborations, or thrilling competitions, there’s always something happening in the world of fashion and culture.

