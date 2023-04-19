Home » This was the goal that Deportivo Pereira was annulled against Boca in the Bombonera
Entertainment

This was the goal that Deportivo Pereira was annulled against Boca in the Bombonera

by admin
This was the goal that Deportivo Pereira was annulled against Boca in the Bombonera

In a loose first half, Boca was surpassed by Deportivo Pereira in the Bombonera and was very close to going down at half-time on the scoreboard in his home debut in the Libertadores Cup.

At the end of the first period, the Uruguayan referee Andrés Matonte disallowed a goal for the Colombian team for a hold on Pol Fernández who checked in the VAR.

In a corner, they combed it at the near post and Juan Quintana scored with a header to make it 1 to 0. However, the judge went to watch the replay and penalized foul in attack of Arley Rodríguez on the wheel and captain of the Xeneize.

The Colombian soccer player’s hold on Fernández was clear and prevented him from getting to cut the play. It was a foul that was not so easy to appreciate without VAR but very difficult not to collect once reviewed.

The mood ended up heated and Matonte booked two visiting players. He also saw the yellow Nicholas Valentini for a hard kick.


Comments

To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  What You Need to Know About Online Betting 

You may also like

World Simpsons Day: why it is celebrated and...

Two variants of dengue are circulating in the...

The 15th Xiamen International Animation Festival Animation Works...

What are the trendy high-net-worth urban hunks doing...

Weather in Córdoba: how will the weather be...

Park Jimin enters Billboard’s main chart for 3...

“I don’t feel that Mauricio wants to go...

Mi 13 Ultra officially announces new friend Zhang...

The arrival of tasers in the City of...

Hangzhou International Music Festival ushers in a small...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy