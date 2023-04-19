This was the goal that Deportivo Pereira was annulled against Boca in the Bombonera

In a loose first half, Boca was surpassed by Deportivo Pereira in the Bombonera and was very close to going down at half-time on the scoreboard in his home debut in the Libertadores Cup.

At the end of the first period, the Uruguayan referee Andrés Matonte disallowed a goal for the Colombian team for a hold on Pol Fernández who checked in the VAR.

In a corner, they combed it at the near post and Juan Quintana scored with a header to make it 1 to 0. However, the judge went to watch the replay and penalized foul in attack of Arley Rodríguez on the wheel and captain of the Xeneize.

FOUL ON POL FERNÁNDEZ – Quintero’s goal does not add up and everything continues 0-0 between Boca and Pereira in CONMEBOL #Liberators. 📺 Look at the entire CONMEBOL #Liberators by #StarPlusLA pic.twitter.com/fLBjkkIfPD — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 19, 2023

The Colombian soccer player’s hold on Fernández was clear and prevented him from getting to cut the play. It was a foul that was not so easy to appreciate without VAR but very difficult not to collect once reviewed.

The mood ended up heated and Matonte booked two visiting players. He also saw the yellow Nicholas Valentini for a hard kick.



