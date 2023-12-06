all references to events that actually occurred in the…

The new and highly anticipated trailer in GTA 6 is definitely the talk of the moment, but did you know they’re in the clip lots of references to events that occurred in the real world?

Of course, Rockstar Games is not new to this type of operation, but it was still surprising to find all the quotes that permeate the 90 seconds of film that are driving the whole world crazy.

In particular the references refer to criminal episodes (or at least bizarre) took place in the real city of Miamiwho in the game is represented with the fictitious name of Vice City.

All references to real events contained in the GTA 6 trailer

The lady with the hammer

As is clear from the trailer, social media will play an important role in the new Grand Theft Auto game. For a brief moment the video shows us a lady armed with a hammer who has “a message for Lucha Libre fans” who live in Hamlet (one of the fictional neighborhoods of Vice City). And the message is “guess who’s back”.

The reference is to an episode of racism that occurred in 2020, when a woman armed with hammers began destroying the cars of her Mexican neighbors, telling them to “go back to Mexico”.

It is therefore no coincidence that in the GTA trailer the animated representation is aimed at fans of wrestling (masquerade wrestling style particularly popular in Mexico).

The alligator takes a bath in the pool….

It seems that Florida alligators love swimming in the pools of private homes. There are numerous recorded cases of homeowners who have found an unwanted guest in their pool party, to the point that Florida authorities always recommend keeping swimming pools covered during periods of non-use.

In the trailer for the new GTA we see a security guard trying to get the alligator out, just as often happens in the real Miami.

…just before going shopping

It also seems that after bathing, American alligators love to go shopping. The reference in this scene from the trailer is to an event that happened in 2013, when an alligator showed up at the gates of a market belonging to the well-known Walmart chain in Florida.

Not only that: in another episode, which obviously took place in Florida, a boy entered a shop with an alligator to buy some beers.

The woman twerking on the roof of the car in the GTA 6 trailer

One of the most impactful scenes in the trailer shows a girl who twerks on the roof of a car. Also in this case it is a parody of an episode that actually happened in Miami. The video you find below was shot in 2017.

The Miami Joker

Became popular on the web around 2017, The Miami Joker is the name given to such Lawrence Sullivan, a boy with a tattooed face who was arrested for pointing a firearm at cars on the street. Now you also understand the reason for the nickname.

In the GTA 6 trailer we see a fictitious Spanish news program (MEGA Noticias) informing viewers of the young man’s arrest. In the irreverent superimposed headline of the news we read that he was framed by his own tattoos: “confession written in ink (on tattoos)”

Peggy Gou and Rod Wave in the GTA 6 trailer?

We know how much the GTA games are tied to music. Apparently, however, at least two artists would appear in the trailer. This is the DJ we see playing in the club and a rapper shown in one of the social sequences of the video. The first might be the most popular Peggy Gouwhile the second seems to be the rapper Rod Wave.

Police chasing naked people at the petrol pump…

In one of the trailer’s most compelling sequences, we see a police officer chasing a naked man near a gas pump. The reference is to an episode that occurred in Florida in 2022, when a man was arrested after a robbery at a petrol pump. He was naked, of course.

…and naked people watering the garden

In 2018, a Florida man made his neighbors very angry when he decided to walk around his garden completely naked. Another aspect irresistibly captured by the game trailer.

The overturned car in the GTA 6 trailer

Even the overturned car on the highway (which is quite common and generic for GTA) is a reference to a real event that happened in Florida in 2022, following a chase between the police and a robber. In this case the attention to detail of the cars is impressive (look at how faithfully the police cars have been reproduced).

Vice City o Miami Vice?

The last reference we point out is present in the first sequence of the GTA 6 trailer, and does not concern an episode that actually happened, but rather a tribute to pop culture. In the trailer we see a race of boats passing at full speed next to a very well characterized merchant ship. An apparently generic sequence which however takes up the iconic opening theme of the popular TV series Miami Vice.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition -… Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes:Grand Theft Auto III: It all begins in Liberty City. With the revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and rob…Grand Theft Auto: Vice City: Welcome to the 1980s. The decade of voluminous hairstyles and colored clothes…