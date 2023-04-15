“Alliance Gaiden: Sniper” trial experience, in-depth exploration of the Alliance universe to reveal the dark secrets of Demacia | 4Gamers

After 2 years, the new game “League of Legends: The Mageseeker” (The Mageseeker) with the background of “League of Legends” will be officially launched on April 18. We have received an invitation from Riot Games. This time we have experienced it first. new work.

Before the deadline, the author has played about 40% of the game content. The following will briefly introduce the gameplay and features of this game, and provide reference for players who want to start.

Challenge Demacia

“League of Legends: Sniper” is a pixel-style action role-playing game developed by Digital Sun. The player assumes the role of Cyrus, a mage freed from the unjust captivity of the Sniper.

The plot of this work is basically consistent with the biography. Demacia oppresses the citizens who use magic in the name of public order through the “sniper”. Some people are absorbed and brainwashed by them, and some are imprisoned and forced to possess magic. The townspeople with abilities are hiding everywhere.

Because of his ability to perceive the existence of magic, Cyrus became an important helper for the sniper to hunt down the mage, but in a hunting accident, the young Cyrus lost control of his magic and killed someone, so he was imprisoned in the bottom of the sniper dungeon. In the depths of darkness, he was forced to wear heavy shackles made of anti-magic stones, which can restrain the power of magic.

After 15 years, Lux, who possesses magic but is afraid of being discovered, secretly came to the dungeon, and asked Cyrus about the knowledge of controlling magic, until one day Cyrus used the powerful magic power of Lax to unlock the anti-magic. Stone shackles.

Cyrus, who finally managed to escape, embarked on the road of revolution. His goal was to uncover the truth about the demon snipers, save the citizens under their control, and lead the mages of the Demacia Kingdom to launch an uprising to change the world.

Master the magic and create a unique style

The beginning of this work is that after Cyrus escaped from prison, he joined the revolutionary army who also aimed to defeat the demon sniper. Cyrus got the help of his allies and hid in the camp of the revolutionary army.

The “Hideout”, the camp of the Revolutionary Army, will serve as the player’s base, where players can upgrade skills, equip spells, and start from the “Battle Table” to enter the “Mission”.

“Tasks” are levels, which are divided into main tasks and secondary tasks. The main tasks will promote the progress of the plot, and the secondary tasks will allow players to obtain additional rewards. Players will operate Cyrus, sneak into the enemy camp to find the controlled mage, and defeat powerful enemies.

Cyrus has a variety of attack methods, which can be mainly divided into physical attack and magic attack. The physical attack part mainly uses the chain hook to approach the enemy, and then performs light and heavy attacks.

Light attacks can deal with ordinary enemies, while heavy attacks can not only cause area damage, but also break through specific terrain and open up paths;

Corresponding to Cyrus’s mage identity, you can also use magic to attack enemies. His iconic “stealing skills” is faithfully reproduced in this game. You can copy all the opponent’s skills that use magic, whether it is a humanoid mage or a mob. Steal all over.

Successfully stealing the skill will replace the original spell

After copying the magic once, you can find “Leilanie” in the “Hideout” to make (unlock) spells. There are 6 types of spells in total, two of which are mutual restraints. You can equip up to 4 spells at a time, and you can switch them at any time during the battle. different attacks.

Corresponding element mobs will appear in different levels. Players can first equip spells with mutual restraints in the “Hideout”, or switch equipment when they find altars in the level. There will always be altars before the BOSS battle. You adjust, it is a very friendly battle design.

Although both are magic attacks, using the “Copy Skill” does not consume mana, but it has a cooldown time, and it can only be used when there are mobs who know magic; while using “Spell” will consume mana, and the mana can be recovered through melee attacks , the advantage is that it can be cast at any time, especially the range skills are very convenient when clearing the map.

Of course, limited by the setting of “magic power”, the actual game must require melee attack mixed spells to fight effectively. At this time, the spells selected are very important.

The author personally likes to use the AOE skills of various departments, such as the “burning” of the fire department. After hooking the enemy and casting the skill, the melee attack can recover magic and collect the remaining HP of the enemy.

This is partly because most of the single-target spells point to skills. Although there is no need to chant time, in the first half of the map and before the boss battle, the whole group of soldiers usually surrounds them. How can there be time to throw spells one by one? ! Not sure yet

Map Exploration & Army Formation

During the execution of the mission, in addition to facing the enemy, the player will also encounter imprisoned mages. For the revenge of Cyrus, the game has designed “outlaws”. These exiled mages can join your “mages” Outlaws, become your combat assistants.

“Outlaws” also have elemental settings, and can give benefits such as elemental damage bonuses, in addition to their own unique skills to use. As you rescue more mages, “outlaws” can be upgraded and stronger, giving more assistance.

Each mission can choose different outlaws to fight together

Sometimes they also have private missions (choose to let him do a private mission and you can’t use him in the next mission)

It should be noted that “Outlaw” does not actually follow you in the game, but gives damage bonuses and additional combo skills.

In addition to mages, there are also elements such as “treasure box”, “silver bird” and “letter” on the map to explore. “Treasure box” usually appears in an inconspicuous position on the map, such as a certain height on the opposite side of the target. On the ground, players need to make good use of the chain hook to go to those special locations to open the treasure chest;

“Silverwing Birds” are baby birds of different shapes and colors. You can find lost Silverwing Birds everywhere in Demacia. Try to find all the babies and save them!

Sometimes you can find “Letters”. Although “Letters” are not helpful in battle, you can learn more about Demacia from “Letters”.

Since gold coins are an important resource for upgrading skills and character physique, it is very important to explore the map in each mission. It is recommended to open the small map at any time when running the map to see if there is a road that is opposite to the mission direction. In order to find the mage to enhance your army strength, and the most important thing is to open the treasure chest to get gold coins.

summary

This work is a bit like the official specially designed event page when “Arcane” was launched. Through step-by-step guidance, you can learn more about the alliance universe, and of course the hero Cyrus.

Since the story focuses on the background of Cyrus and Demacia, and this work is basically based on plot promotion, the playability of the battle may be a bit unsatisfactory for hardcore players, because there are not as many as imagined. Combinations and rich gameplay.

Basically, mobs other than BOSS are similar. Although there are “elements” to make the difference, only the attributes are different. Apart from this point, what is commendable is the design of the BOSS battle. Some heroes appear as BOSS, and the skills are also very restored, which is very surprising.

In addition, the game has a choice of difficulty, players who want to simply enjoy the story or want to experience more intense battles can adjust it by themselves.

Another advantage of this work is that it spares no effort in creating the world view, including the aforementioned “letter”, and you can also talk to allies in the “Hideout” to learn about their past. As the game progresses, the “Hideout” will gradually Open up the area and see more mages join in, making the camp more rebel-like.

For the “secondary missions” in the game, the author was not looking forward to it, but the official has given new combat content to the “secondary missions”. In the secondary mission levels, due to Cyrus’ inexperience with magic, players You can mix existing spells and add different effects to them.

This makes the originally boring side missions a testing ground for Cyrus, virtually creating the feeling of being a wage earner outside of revenge missions, and enhancing the player’s sense of immersion and substitution.

Overall, “League of Legends: Sniper” is a wonderful action role-playing game that combines the story background and gameplay features of “League of Legends”. If you are interested in “League Universe”, “League of Legends: Sniper” “Magic” is a very suitable work for you.

“League of Legends: Sniper” will be officially launched on April 18.