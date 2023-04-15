How to grow Clematis Montana in the garden and in containers

Clematis Montana are known as vigorous plants, they can reach up to 8 meters, but they can also be medium sized or even compact. The flowering time for all varieties is from the beginning of March to the end of June. Here you can find out how to grow the magnificent plant and what care it needs.

How to grow Clematis Montana

Many varieties of Clematis Montana have been bred to have a more compact habit and less rampant than the vigorous varieties. They can be planted against the trunks of mature trees or on stakes to add vertical interest to a bed or border.

The compact Clematis Montana also does well in large pots (at least 50 liters) with a clay medium and regular watering and fertilization with a slow-release fertilizer. Regular watering and annual fertilization with a slow-release fertilizer are essential.

Proceed as follows:

Soak your plant in plenty of water for 15 to 20 minutes before planting it in the garden.

Dig a hole large enough for the Clematis Montana to sit a few inches below the soil surface.

Add organic compost to the bottom of the hole. Break up the bottom and sides of the hole to allow water to drain freely.

Place your plant in the hole so that the root ball is a few inches below the surface of the soil.

Suitable locations for the plant

Clematis thrives best in a spot with bright sunlight or partial shade. The tendrils need a good place to climb and spread, such as trellises, walls, or fences.

Best soil for Clematis Montana

The plant prefers moist but well-drained soil and a pH between 6 and 7. Mountain Clematis Montana grows well in loam, sand, clay or even chalky soil. The key lies in the addition of ingredients that improve drainage and nutrient delivery. The plant loves soil enriched with organic compost.

What temperature and humidity

Clematis is tolerant of different temperatures and humidity levels. If you live in a warmer environment, place them in partial shade to maintain the ideal temperature. When temperatures are consistently below 7 degrees Celsius, the plant goes into the dormant phase.

Irrigation requirements

Water the clematis plant regularly to keep the soil slightly moist until maturity. Once the plant is fully grown, it only needs about an inch of water per week. This amount is likely to be sustained by precipitation.

If you live in an arid climate or the soil dries quickly, the plant may need additional watering.

Tips for fertilizing Clematis Montana

The plant loves a balanced fertilization once a month during the growing season. However, you shouldn’t fertilize when it’s flowering because fertilizing can shorten the flowering time of the plant.

When to prune the plant

Clematis does not require regular pruning, but if it grows too tall or too leggy, it should be pruned back in the spring after flowering. Regular pruning will encourage vigorous growth and flowering, and will ensure buds stay at eye level and avoid bare, tangled stems at the base.

Propagation of Clematis Montana

There are two ways of propagating the plant. For one, you can take semi-mature cuttings to get a new Clematis Montana plant. Secondly, you can carry out propagation by division in the fall or in the spring.

Find a new shoot of your clematis plant that can bend to reach the ground.

Dig a small trench about an inch deep where the shoot can reach the soil.

Cut a small section of the vine where it touches the ground and give rooting hormone.

Put this part of the vine in the trench and secure it with wire or a stake.

Cover the trench with soil and then water it.

Do not separate this vine from the original plant until it has established new roots and sprouts of its own.

Repotting plants growing in containers

It is possible to grow Clematis Montana in containers. Below are some tips on how to keep this plant happy in a pot.