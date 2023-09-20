Amazon announces Echo Show 8, its new smart screen with Alexa AI

Now that ex-Microsoft executive Panos Panay has arrived at Amazon, the company has put its foot on the accelerator of AI development. During the’Amazon autumn product launch event on Wednesday 20 September 2023, the Seattle company launched various hardware and software innovations, some of which are related to generative AI.

For example, Amazon announced Echo Show 8, which now boasts a new speaker capable of adapting music playback to the size and shape of the room in which the device is positioned. The UI and interface of the product have also been modified following the adaptive design philosophy: in other words, the contents shown on the screen of the new Echo Show will change based on the distance of the user from the deviceshowing more or less information depending on your distance from the screen.

On the hardware side, the smart display will be equipped with one 8″ HD screen and a 13 MP camera, positioned as always above the display, on the horizontal side of the device. In this way, Echo Show 8 will allow you to monitor your home even when you are away or watch your favorite show on Amazon Prime Video without having to turn on the TV.

Echo Show 8 will be available next month, at the price of 149.99 dollars on the American market. For the moment, unfortunately, we do not have an Italian price for the device. Pre-orders for the smart screen will open in the next few hours: in addition to the new speaker and the new UI, Amazon also promises a renewed and more powerful SoC than in the past, as well as a renewed design.

As if this weren’t enough, Echo Show 8 will support Alexa AI: the Artificial Intelligence update will allow you to obtain more human, in-depth and creative responses from the voice assistant of the Seattle giant. A perfect function if you need help in the kitchen or if you need to plan a party with friends!

