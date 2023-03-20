You can now test the music streaming service and Spotify competitor Amazon Music Unlimited for 3 months free of charge. How this works, we will show you here in detail.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 3 months free for a limited time

Spring begins musically, at least on Amazon. What is meant is the in-house one Music streaming service Music Unlimitedwhich all of you 3 Fun – instead of just 1 month as before – completely free can test. The service is now hardly inferior to Spotify and Co. in terms of music selection and functions.

Unfortunately, the offer is still only valid for new customers and only until 28.04.2023. You might also be able to accept it if it’s been 2 or more years since you last used Music Unlimited – just give it a try. Anyone who no longer wants to use Music Unlimited after the 3 free months should cancel in good time before it expires. If you don’t do this, the free trial phase automatically turns into a paid subscription for EUR 10.99 per month, or EUR 8.99 for Prime customers. This can be canceled at any time. If you are not yet a Prime member, you can test the service for 30 days free of charge.

What does Amazon Music Unlimited offer?

If you have a Prime membership, you can already access the limited basic offer “Prime Music”. For the full scope of the service you need an unlimited subscription. This is what the extended offer of Amazon Music Unlimited offers you:

Over 50 million songs, ad-free

All games of the Bundesliga, the 2nd Bundesliga, the DFB Cup, the Champions League (with German participation) and the Supercup live on the radio stream on Amazon

Personal recommendations for new releases, artists, playlists and radio stations

Also available offline at any time with the official app for Android or for iOS (iPhone/iPad)

Compatible with all Amazon Echo devices and supporting Alexa voice commands, such as recognizing lyrics: “Alexa, play the song with the lyrics…”

Exclusive in-house productions, such as Amazon radio plays for children

