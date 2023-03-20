The Archdiocese of Mendoza expressed its protest against an art exhibition commemorating International Women’s Day that was taking place in the National University of Whose by noting that it contains “symbolic violence against Christian religious symbols, not only Catholic ones” and hurts “religious convictions”.

After several complaints from teachers and students of the university, the Mendoza church targeted the exhibition “8M Visual Manifestos”an exhibition of works of art takes place in the Luis Quesada Art Space located in the rectory.

The exhibition was inaugurated on March 7 with the participation of 36 students, teachers and graduates of the Faculty of Arts and Design and aimed to show works with “a critical look at patriarchal society and claim the conquest of rights”, as They point to the home page of higher studies and add up.

“Its objective is to promote the #8M from the artistic production; make visible through visual devices, narratives, feelings, stories, the claims and conquests of rights; contribute to the establishment of a critical look from art on patriarchal society and the transformation of the social order of gender; promote from the production of visual artifacts a critical look that collaborates in the reflection, promotion, and projection that contributes to a social and political transformation”, the organizers pointed out.

Among the works exhibited in the exhibition are some controversial images such as the body of a naked woman with a covered head martyred on a cross or what appears to be a vagina surrounded by a mantle similar to that of the virgin.

In a post on social media, the show was accused of reproducing “in an offensive and rude manner religious images and symbols.”

“If the restitution action for the damage inflicted on our religious principles and values ​​is not immediate, we will proceed, as protected by law, to make the corresponding complaint in the field of federal Justice,” they warn in the letter.

Subsequently, the Archdiocese of Mendoza joined the protest, which He expressed “pain and deep closeness to those who have felt attacked and violated by this lack of respect for their faith.”

“The sample that provokes our sadness and indignation and that motivates this statement, contains elements that, from the cartoonish, exercise symbolic violence on Christian religious signs, not only Catholics, betraying the path that we want to follow of respect and full validity of all human rights, including religious ones,” the institution said.

The religious authorities ensure that “queries and expressions of pain from numerous people from the university community and faithful in general.”

“We think that the University has to be an open and plural space where, as in a true ‘cultural laboratory’ according to Pope Francis, the ‘grammar of dialogue that generates a true culture of encounter’ is exercised”, they added.

