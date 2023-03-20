Home News Bust of General Bernardino Caballero restored after being destroyed by misfits
Bust of General Bernardino Caballero restored after being destroyed by misfits

Placement of the restored bust of the founder of the Colorado Party.

The monolith of General Bernardino Caballero, which is located between the municipality of Ciudad del Este and Sectional No. 1, was fully restored after being demolished by social misfits, and today the figure of the founder of the Colorado party looks impeccable and wild in it. place where it always was.

The reconstruction of the bust of Caballero was ordered by the current governor of Alto Paraná and one of the main republican political references in this region, Roberto González Vaesken, who paid for the work out of his own pocket. It was not possible to specify the amount that the work of the monolith demanded.

“I carried out the restoration task with great affection and respect for the Colorado party, the nation and our homeland,” said the head of the Alto Paraná departmental executive.

Brief history

The full name of the founder of the colorado party is Bernardino Caballero de Añazco Melgarejo.and Genes, was born in the city of Ybycuí on May 20, 1839. He was a Paraguayan politician and military man. During the years 1880-1882 he was provisional president of Paraguay. And between 1882 and 1886 he was elected constitutional president of the country.

