Amazon Prime Day 2023: The best TV deals

July 12, 2023

July 11th and 12th is Prime Day at Amazon and that means many TVs are heavily discounted. You can find out which offers are worthwhile at TECHBOOK.

From rather cheaper products to high-end models, there are many discounts on TVs on Amazon Prime Day 2023. Many TV sets are greatly reduced and some are offered at the best price. Below we show you which bargains you should strike at. A little note first: The deals can only be bought if customers have an Amazon Prime subscription.

Overview of TV offers on Prime Day

It’s Prime Day now! TECHBOOK lists the best technology deals in the ticker.

Samsung Crystal UHD CU7179 (464.55 euros instead of 549 euros)

The Samsung Crystal UHD CU7179 is available from Amazon at the current best price on Prime Day. The 55-inch television is currently cheaper than ever. The 4K UHD television is available for less than 500 euros. The so-called “Motion Xcelerator” should ensure, among other things, a clear image without motion blur. Furthermore, the Purcolor technology promises an optimal color ratio.

The gaming hub is also practical. This allows gamers to connect to various gaming cloud platforms and get started. You can also connect compatible IoT devices to the TV.

Medion P13207 (175.99 euros instead of 219.99 euros)

The Medion 13207 is small, practical and inexpensive. In the Prime Day sale you can get the TV set for less than 200 euros. The screen diagonal is 32 inches and the resolution is 1920 x 1080 pixels (Full HD). The television is equipped with a triple tuner, which enables the reception of terrestrial, cable and satellite television and Smart TV functions have also been integrated. The Medion television is currently available at the best price on Amazon. It has never been so cheap and has always been around 200 euros.

Sony Bravia KD-85X80L (1669 Euros statt 2129 Euros)

Sony’s 85-inch TV is currently on Prime Day sale. This is an LCD device that can be had for less than 2000 euros. This is currently the best price – compared to the offers of other dealers. The display of the Sony Bravia KD-85X80L has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K UHD) – four times more than Full HD resolution. The built-in X1 processor should also ensure an optimal light and brightness ratio.

The Sony model is not only suitable for streaming evenings, but also for gamers due to its size. Voice assistants are also supported with Google Assistant and Alexa. The HDR support is also impressive: Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR HLG.

LG OLED48C27LA (854 euros instead of 1029 euros)

Also very popular and cheaper is the LG OLED48C27LA. The 48-inch television is currently on the Prime Day offer for 888 euros. The TV is equipped with the webOS 22 operating system, which offers quick and easy navigation through the apps and functions. With the Magic Remote you can also control the TV easily and quickly. Supported smart home services include Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit. The device also has four HDMI ports.

The 888 euros are the current best price. The LG TV has never been so cheap. With a view to the other online retailers, you save almost 200 euros here. If you would like to find out more about the LG television, TECHBOOK will give you more information and assessments.

TECHBOOK tip: Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN91B (1499 euros instead of 2200 euros)

A large and highly recommended model is the Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN91B with 75 inches. As the name already suggests, this is a QLED device that is equipped with high image quality, language assistance, AI, etc. The one-cable technology, which saves you all the tangle of cables, is also particularly practical.

In fact, this offer is also worthwhile, since it is currently the best price for the Samsung device. In another news you will get more detailed information about the Samsung TV and its current price.

More deals on Amazon Prime Day

Sony KD-X72K (459 euros instead of 542 euros)

Big and cheap is also possible. The 50-inch television from Sony is being offered at the best price on Prime Day. The device offers many specifications that are worthwhile. For example, the TV features Direct LED technology, which ensures uniform backlighting and offers a high contrast ratio. It also convinces with good image quality and a wide color palette with 10 bits (1 billion colors) and wide color gamut.

The Sony TV is not available at the best price on Prime Day, as it was around 20 euros cheaper a few months ago. Nevertheless, one can speak of a recommendable deal, since it is otherwise always offered at a much higher price. You also have to pay around 80 euros more for the television at other retailers.

LG OLED55G29LA (1139 euros instead of 1379 euros)

Another LG model is in the Prime Day sale. The 55-inch LG OLED55G29LA offers impressive picture quality thanks to OLED technology, which enables perfect black levels and precise color representation. The TV also features the Alpha 9 Gen5 processor, which allows for quick and intuitive navigation through the menus. In a test by Stiftung Warentest, it was recently voted second in the television ranking.

The TV offers various gaming features, such as NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD Freesync Premium, HGiG-compatible, Game Optimizer (VRR / ALLM /GameGenre) and cloud gaming (NVIDIA Geforce Now). If you would like to know more about the LG OLED55G29LA, you can find out more from TECHBOOK. And a small assessment of the deal: The LG television is currently cheaper than ever and is currently a little more expensive at other retailers. Therefore: Good Primes Day offer!

You can find more Prime Day offers in the area of ​​televisions in the TECHBOOK ticker.

Note: TECHBOOK did not use the previous price on Amazon as the reference price for the respective products, as this is subject to strong fluctuations. On the other hand, we compared various popular online shops to determine whether the Prime Day deal is really worthwhile or whether Amazon’s offer is surpassed by other shops. The last known price before Prime Day was used as the reference price.

