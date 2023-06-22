Amazon Prime Gaming: The free games for Prime Day 2023

PR / Business Insider

Since a cooperation with the gaming platform Twitch, the former premium service has been included in Amazon Prime* under the name Prime Gaming.

To be able to use Prime Gaming, all you have to do is connect your Amazon Prime account to the Twitch platform.

Prime Gaming gives you regular access to free video games. We’ll show you which games you can get for Prime Day 2023 for free.

It is well known that with Amazon Prime* you save shipping costs on orders. Likewise, you can access a huge selection of films and series free of charge via Amazon Prime Video*. But did you also know that as an Amazon Prime member you can play numerous video games completely free of charge?

Twitch Prime is included with Amazon Prime

This is exactly what makes a cooperation between Amazon and the gaming platform Twitch possible. The former premium service Twitch Prime is included in your Amazon Prime membership* under the name Prime Gaming. All you have to do is connect your Amazon Prime account to the Twitch platform to access it.

These are the free Prime Gaming games for Prime Day 2023

As part of your Prime Gaming* membership, you have access to new free games every month. Just in time for Prime Day 2023, which takes place on July 11th and 12th, you can get exciting classic games every week from June 21st, 2023 for free! Including highlights like “Prey”, “Star Wars: The Force Unleashed”, “Shovel Knight: Showdown” and “Baldur’s Gate II”.

In addition, around Prime Day 2023 you have the opportunity to purchase exclusive content and perks for titles such as “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2”, “Overwatch 2”, “Pokémon Go”, “Diablo IV” and “Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0” to use. You can find an overview of all available content directly at Prime Gaming.

This is how you secure the free games for Prime Day 2023

To be able to play the games for free, you need an Amazon Prime* membership. For your Prime account you pay either 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year. Tip: You can test the service free of charge for 30 days in advance. If you start your trial month now, you will have access to Prime Gaming for 30 days and of course you will also benefit from all the other benefits of Amazon Prime – such as access to all Prime Day 2023 offers on July 11th and 12th. If you do not cancel your membership, the subscription will be automatically extended by one month at a time.

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

