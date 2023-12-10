Home » Amazon sells off the most sought-after high-end headphones in 2023 with 40 hours of battery life
Amazon sells off the most sought-after high-end headphones in 2023 with 40 hours of battery life

Looking for new headphones? The first thing to consider is what type you prefer. TWS headphones are among the most versatile, with no cables and a lightweight feel. If this is what you’re looking for, consider the JBL Tune 230NC model, currently available in different colors. The black ones are on sale for 20% off on Amazon, making them a great deal.

These headphones are compact and lightweight at just 58 grams, but don’t let their size fool you. They feature active noise cancellation and Smart Ambient technology, allowing you to block out noise or be aware of your surroundings as needed. The Pure Bass technology also ensures powerful bass and excellent sound quality, all at a surprisingly low price.

In terms of battery life, these headphones excel. With a single charge, the battery lasts 10 hours, and the case provides an additional 30 hours. They are also water-resistant, have a built-in microphone, and are suitable for sports activities.

Typically priced around 100 €, they are currently available for just 79 €. Given their features and quality, this makes them a standout option in the market. Don’t miss out on this great deal for high-quality headphones.

