Amazon may soon launch a service like telephone operator based on Prime in the United States. The company would, in fact, be discussing with Verizon, T-Mobile e Dish Network as possible partners for the project for a couple of months now. And the arrival on the telephony market would be imminent.

Amazon would like to become a telephone operator

The report comes from Bloomberg, which confirms an interest in the telephony market that Amazon has been pursuing for a long time. Amazon has already tried to enter the phone market with the Fire Phone in 2014, and it seems he wanted to buy BoostMobile in 2019but nothing materialized.

Amazon wouldn’t want to build its own mobile network from scratch, but is considering becoming an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator). This means that Amazon would rely on the existing networks of Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile o US Cellular to offer the service to its American customers. He will then manage customer support, marketing, pricing and phone compatibility. But he won’t have to manage the maintenance of cell towers.

Amazon in the US could therefore compete with virtual operators such as Google Fiwhich uses an intelligent system that switches between Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular networks depending on coverage.

No one knows yet what strategy Amazon will follow, but it will likely opt for just one mobile network for get the best wholesale prices. And it also seems likely that it will not follow this new market to raise revenue, but rather to offer another service to Prime members.

With the right marketing and a winning strategy, Amazon Prime could be successful as a carrier in the US. And perhaps become a strong competitor in this area too. But it remains to be seen what service it will be able to provide – and at what price.