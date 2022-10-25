NVIDIA has launched GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards, so for now, if you want to compare performance, you should compare it with a new generation of graphics cards, maybe because of inventory pressure, and want to let more people know about AMD RX The CP value of the 7000 series is very high. Recently, AMD officially released the official comparison data of the performance per watt of the Radeon RX 6700 and the RTX 3060 Ti overclocked version, claiming that it is up to 33% more.

AMD claims Radeon RX 6700 is 33% more efficient per watt than RTX 3060 Ti overclocked version, with higher CP value

According to a report by foreign media VideoCardz, an official comparison data of the performance per watt of the Radeon RX 6700 and the RTX 3060 Ti overclocked version was recently released. Some people may not be impressed with the Radeon RX 6700. This card actually went on the market as early as June this year. It’s hard to find on the market, so AMD actually feels a little special to compare this one.

In addition, NVIDIA also recently launched the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti equipped with GDDR6X memory. The previous RTX 3060 Ti was GDDR6. According to foreign actual measurements, the performance has been greatly improved. AMD is comparing the overclocked version of GDDR6.

As you can see from the picture below, the RX 6700 performs better than the RTX 3060 Ti OC version (230W) in many games, and the picture quality is set at 1440P. The RX 6700 XT is more ahead. In terms of graphics card price alone, the RX 6700 XT is also cheaper than the RTX 3060 Ti OC version:



After converting the performance per watt, the Radeon RX 6700 for 8 games is higher than the RTX 3060 Ti OC version:



AMD says the Radeon RX 6700 is up to 33% more efficient per watt and has a much higher CP value:



VideoCardz also pointed out that it is quite rare for AMD to compare the non-public version of the graphics card this time. Generally speaking, it will use the public version, which is the creator version (220W TDP).

This comparison with the RX 6700 may also be because in May, AMD had already taken other RX 6000 series vs RTX 30 series, so there is no need to compare it again, and even the table was updated in September, only the RX 6700 was missing, Take advantage of this time to add:



In any case, in terms of current graphics card prices, the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series does have a lot of advantages. It is still more cost-effective than the GeForce RTX 30 series, but the Radeon RX 7000 series will be launched in a few weeks. It should be Many players are still watching.

According to the experience of the RTX 40 series, after the official release of the new generation Radeon RX 7000 series, the price of the Radeon RX 6000 series will have the opportunity to usher in a wave of sharp declines, and this is the best time to find a bargain. As for the RTX 30 series, the latest tracking report points out that it seems to have come to an end, at least last month the price has risen slightly:



Source: VideoCardz