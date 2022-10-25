Home Business OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Limited Edition is sold out in seconds!Scavengers not only sell at higher prices, but also engage in robbing business–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future
Business

OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Limited Edition is sold out in seconds!Scavengers not only sell at higher prices, but also engage in robbing business–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future

by admin
OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Limited Edition is sold out in seconds!Scavengers not only sell at higher prices, but also engage in robbing business–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future

At 20:00 on October 24th, the OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition will be pre-sold on major platforms.Priced at 4299 yuan (16GB+512GB), it was sold out in less than 1 minutepopular.

At the same time, scalpers sell them at a higher price on second-hand trading platforms,The price increase is around 200 yuan.Not only that,Some scalpers also engage in the robbery business, paying 88 yuan to purchase the limited edition of OnePlus Ace Pro Yuanshen.

It is reported that the OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition will have two rounds of pre-sale in the future. The second round of pre-sale will be held at 20:00 on October 26th, and the third round of pre-sale will be held at 20:00 on October 28th. Users can focus on the above two time points.

OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Limited Edition is sold out in seconds!The scalper not only sells at a higher price, but also engages in the robbery business

As a customized version, the OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition is deeply customized based on the walnut theme, restoring the details of the walnut, built-in multiple “Genshin Impact” limited peripherals, and even a card pin is deeply customized, the system pre-installed “Genshin Impact” Yuanshen” walnut software theme, also built-in the original voice of the walnut character, let the walnut live in your mobile phone.

More importantly, the OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition has been polished and optimized for the gaming experience. “Genshin Impact” 810p does not drop the picture quality for 1 hour and 59.3 frames, and the average frame rate is 58.5 frames from full power to shutdown.

In terms of parameters,OnePlus Ace Pro Yuanshen Limited Edition uses a 6.7-inch flexible straight screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+, rear 50 million AI triple cameras, front 16 million pixels, built-in 4800mAh battery, supports longevity version 150W super Flash charge.

See also  In 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, 13 newly diagnosed cases of the virus have entered the active period: will winter be more serious? -New Coronavirus, Epidemic--Quick Technology (Media under Drivehome)--Technology changes the future

The machine will be officially launched at 20:00 on October 31st.

OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Limited Edition is sold out in seconds!The scalper not only sells at a higher price, but also engages in the robbery business

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Zhenting

You may also like

Immediate help for bills and extension of flexibility...

Eni: supply of palm oil definitively closed

“Double 11” has a hot start! 130 live...

MiMo turns on the engines for the third...

Job advertisements, one in ten are for digital...

Gas, at the EU summit the price ceiling...

Mps, the bank calls, the market does not...

A must for 6G upgrade!Huawei’s overseas promotion of...

Here comes the glossary to find your way...

deal!The European Union unified the use of Type-C...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy