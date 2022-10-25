At 20:00 on October 24th, the OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition will be pre-sold on major platforms.Priced at 4299 yuan (16GB+512GB), it was sold out in less than 1 minutepopular.

At the same time, scalpers sell them at a higher price on second-hand trading platforms,The price increase is around 200 yuan.Not only that,Some scalpers also engage in the robbery business, paying 88 yuan to purchase the limited edition of OnePlus Ace Pro Yuanshen.

It is reported that the OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition will have two rounds of pre-sale in the future. The second round of pre-sale will be held at 20:00 on October 26th, and the third round of pre-sale will be held at 20:00 on October 28th. Users can focus on the above two time points.

As a customized version, the OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition is deeply customized based on the walnut theme, restoring the details of the walnut, built-in multiple “Genshin Impact” limited peripherals, and even a card pin is deeply customized, the system pre-installed “Genshin Impact” Yuanshen” walnut software theme, also built-in the original voice of the walnut character, let the walnut live in your mobile phone.

More importantly, the OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition has been polished and optimized for the gaming experience. “Genshin Impact” 810p does not drop the picture quality for 1 hour and 59.3 frames, and the average frame rate is 58.5 frames from full power to shutdown.

In terms of parameters,OnePlus Ace Pro Yuanshen Limited Edition uses a 6.7-inch flexible straight screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+, rear 50 million AI triple cameras, front 16 million pixels, built-in 4800mAh battery, supports longevity version 150W super Flash charge.

The machine will be officially launched at 20:00 on October 31st.