For players, more and more game support is definitely a good thing.



AMD announced on the Twitter account that FSR 2.0 has supported more than 100 games. The related technology was released in May this year, and only last week AMD confirmed that 97 games support FSR2.

If FSR 2.0 and FSR 1 are added, there are already 226 games at this stage.

Officially, AMD’s FSR technology has been added to “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”, “Cyberpunk 2077” and “Dead Island 2”.

On the other hand, NVIDIA’s DLSS technology is supported by more than 250 games, and DLSS3 and DLSS2 games will be added basically every month; however, unlike AMD’s FSR3 technology, NVIDIA DLSS3 technology only supports GeForce RTX 40 series.

In addition, UL’s 3DMark will also join the test items of FSR 2.2 technology; now, 3DMark has provided the test items of NVIDIA DLSS and Intel XeSS.