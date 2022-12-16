Home News Scalero day at Botta di Ivrea between music and history
Scalero day at Botta di Ivrea between music and history

IVREA. In Turin and Ivrea a day dedicated to the maestro, violinist and composer Rosario Scalero, who chose Montestrutto to retire to, where he died in 1954.

Thus, on Saturday 17, the first edition of the festival dedicated to the artist will close. In the morning, at the Verdi Conservatory, at 11, the docufilm Scalero will be screened: a master between two worlds, produced by the institute for cultural heritage in Piedmont. At the end, the volume that collects the choral works of Scalero will be presented. In the afternoon, the events move to the great hall of the Botta high school. At 4 pm, round table moderated by journalist Tiziano Passera, president of the Canavese history and art association. In addition to the volume of choral works, number 22 of the Asac bulletin will be presented, which has dedicated an article to Scalero. At 5pm the docufilm will be screened while at 6pm the festival will end with the concert by the Italian Grand Duo, the only ensemble to date to have recorded a disc with music by Scalero. Virtuosos of international standing, Mauro Tortorelli on the violin and Angela Meluso on the piano, will retrace the common thread linking Paganini to Scalero through the figure of Camillo Sivori, the only pupil of Paganini whom Scalero chose as his own violin teacher. The students of the Botta high school will accompany the performance with the reading of excerpts from the correspondence of Paganini and Sivori and from the letters of Scalero, currently kept in Saluzzo in the Monique de Ruette Arnoldi collection.

