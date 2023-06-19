Home » AMD made a 201MB monster, but it was aborted | XFastest News
AMD 3D V-Cache technology shines brilliantly on Ryzen and EPYC, especially the newly released EPYC 9804X series, 96 Zen 4 architecture cores integrate up to 768MB 3D V-Cache, plus the original L1 6MB, L2 96MB , L3 384MB, up to 1254MB in total.

On Ryzen, AMD has always only integrated 3D V-Cache on a single CCD, and the capacity has always been 64MB, but in fact, AMD has also made a braver attempt.

As early as June 2021, when AMD first disclosed the 3D V-Cache technology, it once demonstrated a special version that integrated 12 Zen 3 architecture cores and 128MB 3D V-Cache at the same time, which is logically called “Ryzen 9 5900X3D” , each CCD has a 64MB cache, but it has never been published.

Recently, AMD demonstrated the aforementioned prototype to a very small number of media at its Austin headquarters. You can clearly see 192MB L3 cache (128MB 3D V-Cache/64MB native), 6MB L2 cache, and 768KB L1 cache in the Windows administrator. The total capacity is 198.75MB. The clock frequency is 3.5-4.4GHz, which is 200MHz and 400MHz lower than the standard version of Ryzen 9 5900X, respectively.

At the same time, there is a more powerful “Ryzen 9 5950X3D”, complete 16 cores plus 128MB 3D V-Cache, plus 64MB native L3 cache, 8MB L2 cache, 1MB L1 cache, the total capacity has reached 201MB.

Strangely, the base clock is set at 3.5GHz, which is 100MHz higher than the Ryzen 9 5950X, and the acceleration clock is dropped from 4.9GHz to 4.1GHz.

As for why the two of them have not been published, it may be that the integration of 3D V-Cache in both CCDs will lead to uncontrollable power consumption and heat generation, so the later Ryzen 9 7000X3D only integrated 3D V-Cache on a single CCD.

In addition, another source claims that AMD has prepared “Ryzen 5 5600X3D”, 6 cores, 32MB L3 cache plus 64MB 3D V-Cache, a total of 96MB, clock speed 3.3-4.4GHz, reduced by 400MHz, 200MHz. However, AMD never confirmed it.

