For the current graphics card market, many players are complaining. Although AMD and NVIDIA released a new generation of graphics cards, the overall price has risen in an all-round way.

Not only do players think it is expensive, foreign media also complained about the price increases of the two graphics cards, and even European media have repeatedly calculated the electricity bill, because the power consumption of the two graphics cards is also increasing (of course, the energy efficiency is also improved), and they have not let it go.

Players originally hoped that the fierce competition between AMD and NVIDIA would keep the price down, but as NVIDIA occupies 80% or even 90% of the market share, AMD alone seems to be unable to do so. Therefore, Intel, which returned to the gaming graphics card market last year, Become the hope of the whole village and the savior of lowering the price.

The current Arc graphics card is the first generation of the Alchemist family. The highest-end product is Arc A770, whose performance is between RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti. The sub-flagship Arc A750 claims to be more cost-effective than RTX 3060 by more than 60%.

This year, Intel will launch the second-generation Arc graphics card, code-named Battlemage, which was previously rumored to be against the RTX 4070, but the latest statement from foreign media is that it is expected to hit the RTX 4080 and RX 7900 series.

It is certain that Intel will not be able to sell at such a high price as the RTX 4080, and it will still attract players with its cost-effective advantage. If it can maintain a cost-effective ratio of more than 50%, then the price is worth looking forward to.

But on the other hand, Intel’s cost-effective strategy is also helpless. The hardware scale of the Arc graphics card is promising compared with the RTX 4080, but considering issues such as driver optimization and game cooperation, the actual performance will be discounted. In addition, it is the time point. The Battlemage graphics card will be launched at the end of this year or early next year. By then, the RTX 4080 will be on the market for at least a year, and there are still many variables.

