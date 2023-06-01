AMD Radeon RX 7600 Graphics Card Optimizes 1080p Gaming Experience | ICT Trends

2023-05-31 09:00 Economic Daily Economic Daily News Peng Zihao

Supermicro AMD has launched the AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card, optimized for next-generation high-performance 1080p gaming, streaming and content creation.

The new AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card provides powerful performance for 1080p gaming.Supermicro / Provided

Based on the breakthrough AMD RDNA 3 architecture, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card adopts a newly designed computing unit, a unified ray tracing and AI accelerator, and the second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology to provide an unparalleled 1080p gaming experience and provide many players with Ideal upgrade option.

The new graphics card allows gamers to play the latest games at 1080p resolution at refresh rates exceeding 60FPS, and uses AV1 technology to stream in high fidelity. Under the highest image quality setting, the average performance of 1080p games is up to 29% higher than that of the AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card. In addition, in the current top ten PC e-sports games, the average screen update rate exceeds 100FPS. Compared with the previous generation, it brings faster AI performance and provides higher average performance in specific content creation applications.

The Radeon RX 7600 graphics card provides the latest features and functions, including AMD Radiance Display Engine, full AV1 encoding, industry-leading DisplayPort 2.1 support for certain models, etc., ideal for high-performance and high-fidelity 1080p gaming, streaming and popular Content creation application.

According to Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager of AMD’s Graphics Group, 65 percent of gamers surveyed currently play games at 1080p resolution, but most are still using older graphics cards, so they can’t take advantage of the latest performance and visual enhancements to enjoy The best gaming experience. AMD offers a range of graphics card solutions at different price points, memory configurations and performance levels to support a variety of gamer needs.

The Radeon RX 7600 graphics card with a suggested market price of US$269 just meets the needs of high-performance 1080p games, allowing users to enjoy the latest features such as AV1 encoding and AMD Radiance Display Engine, and enhance games, streaming, and content creation projects. to a whole new level.