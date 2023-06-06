AMD releases AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.5.2 driver software | T Kebang

AMD releases AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.5.2 driver software, providing Day-0 support for Diablo IV Support, while bringing performance and stability improvements.

The latest version of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver software provides higher performance in Stable Diffusion, an advanced open source machine learning model, Vibrant, realistic images can be created from text descriptions in seconds.

Compared with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.5.1 driver software, the latest driver software allows AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card to achieve an average performance improvement of 2 times when using DirectML and Microsoft Olive optimized version of Stable Diffusion 1.5. Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards use a unified RDNA 3 computing unit, equipped with AI accelerators optimized for AI workloads and up to 24GB of GDDR6 memory allows users to handle large AI models.

For more information on Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards, please refer to AMD’s official website; For more information on the acceleration performance brought by le Diffusion AI, please refer to this blog. AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.5.2 version driver software please click here to download.