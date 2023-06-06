AMD releases AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.5.2 driver software | T Kebang

AMD releases AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.5.2 driver software, providing Day-0 support for Diablo IV
The latest version of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver software provides higher performance in Stable Diffusion, an advanced open source machine learning model,
Compared with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.5.1 driver software, the latest driver software allows AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card to achieve an average performance improvement of 2 times when using DirectML and Microsoft Olive optimized version of Stable Diffusion 1.5. Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards use a unified RDNA 3 computing unit, equipped with AI accelerators optimized for AI workloads and up to
