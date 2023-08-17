AMD to Unveil New Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics Cards at Gamescom

AMD Set to Unveil Two New Radeon RX Graphics Cards at Gamescom

Germany’s Gamescom event is set to be a significant platform for AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX graphics cards. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, had previously mentioned at a law conference that the company would be launching the new Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card in the third quarter. Furthermore, Scott Herkelman, senior VP and general manager of AMD’s Graphics business unit, hinted on Twitter that there would be new product announcements at Gamescom.

While there were no specific details provided in the tweet, it is evident that the Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card will have a significant presence at the major game-based event.

The current lineup of AMD Radeon RX 7000 series includes four products: Radeon RX 7900 XTX, Radeon RX 7900 XT, Radeon RX 7600, and the regionally limited Radeon RX 7900 GRE. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the upcoming RDNA 3 GPU architecture products, including the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT, are expected to be unveiled.

According to previous reports, the Radeon RX 7800 XT is projected to have a Total Board Power (TBP) of 265W, along with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. On the other hand, the Radeon RX 7700 XT is estimated to have a TBP of 245W, paired with 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

Comparatively, both the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT are speculated to compete against Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, respectively. The suggested prices for these upcoming AMD graphics cards are anticipated to be $549 and $449.

The Gamescom event, taking place in Cologne, Germany, is scheduled to run from August 23rd to 28th. AMD has confirmed that it will announce the Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card on August 25th at 17:00 local time. As for the release date, it is expected to be around September 6th.

AMD enthusiasts attending Gamescom can look forward to firsthand discussions with the AMD Radeon team, as Scott Herkelman expressed his hope to engage with visitors in person at one of the biggest gaming events.

With these upcoming announcements, AMD aims to further solidify its position in the gaming industry and cater to the growing demands of PC gamers worldwide.

