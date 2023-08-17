Revolutionary IT System “Prenota Salute” Improves Breast Cancer Management in Lombardy

Breast cancer in Lombardy can now be managed thanks to new IT systems, such as the revolutionary “Prenota Salute”. Starting from September, women residing in Lombardy can directly book the mammography screening program without having to wait to be contacted by the Territorial Services Companies (ATS). This is made possible through the Regional Council’s resolution, initiated by Councilor for Welfare Guido Bertolaso. This innovation is part of the Book Health system.

The Direct Access Mammography Screening Project aims to support and integrate the Mammography Screening applications already in use at the eight ATS in Lombardy. Its purpose is to allow women to directly book and change appointments for screening mammograms, without the need for obvious symptoms or previous medical prescriptions. The project follows the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and scientific evidence, which recommend a mammogram every 2 years for women aged 50-74, and one mammogram a year for women aged 45-49. This initiative aims to provide women with easier and timely access to prevention tools.

At the core of this new method of booking screening services is the Health Book system, an online platform that revolutionizes access to health care in Lombardy. Through this system, citizens, general practitioners, and the Regional Booking Center (CUP) can book visits and exams directly online within the Lombardy Healthcare System. The Booking Health portal offers various functions, including booking specialist visits and diagnostic tests, viewing appointments, paying for tickets, reprinting reminders, and moving or canceling appointments. The system is already flexible enough to include the reservation of Covid swabs, the monkeypox vaccine, and access to analysis laboratories. In the future, the option to book screening mammograms will also be added.

The direct and online access to mammography screening offers several advantages for women in Lombardy. Firstly, it ensures timeliness, allowing women to book appointments quickly and efficiently, leading to more timely access to screening mammograms. Secondly, it provides autonomy, empowering women with greater control over their health through direct online bookings. Additionally, it emphasizes prevention by enabling the early detection of breast cancer, increasing the chances of successful treatments. Lastly, it reduces waiting times by eliminating the need to wait for contact from the ATS.

The direct and online access to mammography screening, made possible through the Riserva Salute system, marks a significant milestone in the field of prevention and health for women in Lombardy. It reflects the commitment of regional health authorities to ensure quality, timely, and effective services. The option to book directly online offers women a new level of autonomy and control, allowing them to actively participate in their health care decisions.

