AMD uses PyTorch and ROCm to inject AI R&D momentum into Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards

AMD Expands Support for Developers and Researchers in AI with Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics Card

AMD has once again expanded its support for developers and researchers in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) with the announcement of added support for the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card to the AMD ROCm 5.7 open software industry system.

This latest development comes on the heels of AMD’s recent expansion of ROCm support to other graphics cards based on the AMD RDNA 3 architecture, including the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon PRO W7900. With this update, developers using machine learning (ML) models and algorithms in PyTorch can now also work on Ubuntu Linux using the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card supported by AMD ROCm 5.7.

The Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card boasts 20GB of high-speed GPU memory and 168 AI accelerators. In addition to its powerful capabilities, the more compact package of the RX 7900 XT also has lower power consumption requirements compared to the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. As the most affordable graphics card based on AMD RDNA 3 architecture, it is positioned as a key player in accelerating PyTorch machine learning R&D momentum.

One of the key benefits of this development is the ability to provide desktop machine learning, which offers a localized, private, and affordable way to support machine learning training and inference without relying on cloud solutions.

With the continued expansion of support for the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card, AMD is paving the way for developers and researchers to further explore and push the boundaries of AI technologies.

Source: community.amd.com

