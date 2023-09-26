Home » AMD’s Senior VP of Graphics, Scott Herkelman, Announces Departure at Year’s End
AMD’s Senior VP of Graphics, Scott Herkelman, Announces Departure at Year’s End

by admin
AMD’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Graphics Business Unit, Scott Herkelman, has announced his departure from the company at the end of this year. Herkelman, who has spent seven years at AMD and successfully launched three generations of RDNA graphics card products, made the announcement on Twitter.

In his tweet, Herkelman expressed his gratitude to the AMD Radeon team and reminisced about the excitement of working side by side with every employee, particularly during new product launches. He also mentioned his hope for the team to continue making breakthroughs and surpassing challenges.

Herkelman did not reveal the exact reason for his resignation or his future plans. However, it is speculated that the Radeon graphics cards division is struggling to compete against its rival, NVIDIA. While the Ryzen processor department has returned to glory, Radeon continues to be overshadowed by NVIDIA’s presence in the market. This ongoing battle may have contributed to Herkelman’s decision to take a break and seek new opportunities.

As Scott Herkelman prepares to leave AMD, the industry will eagerly await news of his next career move. His departure marks the end of an era for the company’s graphics business unit, leaving behind a legacy of innovation and competitive product releases. It remains to be seen who will step into his role and lead AMD’s graphics department into the future.

