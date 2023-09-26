Vans and Dime Launch Rowley XLT Co-Branded Shoes in Collaboration with the ‘Reanimation Series’

Vans Skateboarding and Dime Collaborate to Launch Rowley XLT Co-Branded Shoes

In an exciting collaboration, Vans Skateboarding and Dime have come together to launch the Rowley XLT co-branded shoes. This partnership is part of Vans’ “Reanimation Series”, where the brand brings back various classic styles to their loyal fanbase.

The Vans Skateboarding x Dime Rowley XLT is reported to be a 100% replica of the original design from 2001. Not only does it stay true to the original aesthetic, but it also features durable fully synthetic nubuck leather, lightweight tailoring, a light yellow EVA midsole, and custom stabilizing heel and body padding.

Enthusiasts can get their hands on this iconic shoe in two color combinations: “Original Navy” and Dime’s unique “Birch.” The monochrome splicing style adds a touch of timeless class, while the Rowley XLT and Dime custom logos printed on the heel and tongue add a distinct flair.

To celebrate the launch, the brand will be opening a pop-up store in Paris, France, starting from September 29th. The grand opening will be marked by a press conference on the same night. Additionally, on October 1st, Vans Skateboarding x Dime will unveil a mystery skateboarding location, adding an element of excitement for fans and skateboarders alike.

Pricing details for the Rowley XLT co-branded shoes have not been announced yet, but interested readers are urged to keep an eye out for updates and further information.

This collaboration between Vans Skateboarding and Dime is sure to excite fans and collectors alike. The return of the classic Rowley XLT design revamped with modern features is a testament to the timeless appeal of Vans’ iconic skateboarding shoes.