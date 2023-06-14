Home » an operator is thinking about it…
Technology

an operator is thinking about it…

by admin
an operator is thinking about it…

Advertising is becoming more and more popular and now it could arrive even before making a phone call. The virtual operator works on the project Mobile which may introduce short commercials before starting the call. Here are all the details about the new project.

Advertising before calls: the Elimobile plan

The project is simple: users will be able to agree to listen to a short commercial before starting the phone call, a bit like YouTube before starting video playback. In this case, however, there would be an advantage.

In fact, listening to the commercials will result in the provision of additional telephone credit. For the project it will be necessary to use the Elicall app. Listening to one 5-6 second spots could guarantee a bonus credit between 1 and 10 cents.

At the moment, there is still no official confirmation regarding the project but the operator should announce the launch of the new service in a short timeor. Advertising is making its way into an ever-increasing number of services (remember, for example, the case of Netflix) and now even mobile telephony seems ready to welcome this novelty.

We’ll see what the actual features of the new service that combines mobile telephony and advertising will be. Certainly, the project is destined to register an important media echo, we will see if it is positive or negative. Keep following us to find out more.

See also  iOS 16.2 battery life measurement video, iPhone 12/iPhone 13 changes slightly power consumption

You may also like

The 5 best prepaid credit cards from Visa...

“Persona 5 Tactics Edition” PS/Switch/Steam version will be...

Electric cars in the winter test

watchOS 10 new feature credit card can be...

Weekly: large heat pumps and funny ChatGPT

Goodbye Windows 10! Microsoft announced the abandonment of...

Giorgia Meloni with the Roma Pride shirt (really?)…

Phishing is the biggest security threat to SMEs

watchOS 10 new feature credit card can be...

Google delays launch of AI chatbot Bard in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy