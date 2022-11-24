There is time to dream of walking on the moon, meanwhile they enjoy the moment, because it is still a great satisfaction, even if they are not in the front line as chosen astronauts. Anthea Comellini, 30 years old from Chiari, in the province of Brescia, and Andrea Patassa, 31, from Spoleto are the two Italians among the reserves selected by the European Space Agency for the new class of space pioneers. Two very different curricula and experiences. He studied Aeronautical Sciences and is an Air Force pilot like Luca Parmitano and Samantha Cristoforetti, a “top gun”, test pilot of experimental aircraft, she is a space engineer, prefers to pilot probes in maneuvers in deep space, with experience at ESA on and now at Thales Alenia Space.

They introduce themselves smiling, wearing the black jacket with the ESA logo, for the first interview as astronauts accompanied by the president of ASI, Giorgio Saccoccia. They are not disappointed not to be on the list of six “owners”, on the contrary, they live this moment with incredulity and gratitude: “It’s an incredible opportunity, I’m satisfied with my job as an experimental pilot and I will continue, but I will also dedicate myself to supporting the Esa in these years with the activities that will be required of us” says Andrea. “This possibility is something more, like everyone else I am happy to do this job with passion, I see this step as the beginning of an adventure that at best it will take us into space,” Anthea adds.

“A little girl’s dream”. “How to become Spiderman”

For both of them it is a dream they have cherished since they were children. Anthea Comellini remembers the moment she thought she wanted to climb to the top: “As a child I saw ArmageddonI know it’s not very scientifically accurate but there was this beautiful shuttle on the launch pad and I thought it was science fiction. When my parents explained to me that they threw it instead and often, it was madness for me. I was irrationally attracted to space flight, I imagined myself as an astronaut, then growing up I let myself be free to understand what my inclinations and vocation were. Then when the selection was announced I thought it was the right time to try”.

Sometimes astronauts look like superheroes, it’s like this for many of us, and also for Andrea: “It was a dream I had as a child but I thought it was totally unrealizable, like becoming Spiderman, say, and so I followed my other dream to become a military pilot. Then over time and the inspiration of Samantha Cristoforetti and Luca Parmitano who had the same background as me, I realized that I had a chance and I took my dream back into my hands. And when ESA published the call for selection, I jumped at the chance. If I have to choose a film that inspired me: Interstellar”.





Andrea Patassa and Anthea Comellini with the president of the Italian Space Agency, Giorgio Saccoccia

The pilot and the engineer

Patassa brings his experience as an experimental fighter pilot, a contribution “of an operational nature, coming from the Air Force, but also in the development of technologies and procedures and systems, and the background as an experimenter pilot is a solid background for this”. “Me on the other hand as a space engineer, I love developing space systems and pushing the technology that already exists, and the idea of ​​being an operator of these systems, automatic navigation of satellites, launchers and even orbiting stations, is one thing extremely enriching for me and I think also for the Agency” reflected Comellini. “Anthea will soon make it possible to do what is called space logistics, we will go and make the repairs in orbit, we will go and get the dying satellites to push them away” Saccoccia intervenes.

Unlike the team of “owners”, who will begin a year of training in January in preparation for a mission, life for them from now on will not be revolutionized. They will continue with their previous jobs, undergoing short training each year in Cologne for a week or two, to maintain their medical qualifications to fly in space, they explain. If opportunities arise to fly, they will be recalled. As ESA director general Josef Aschbacher said, “they are also chosen as astronauts, all equally capable, unfortunately we didn’t have so many flight opportunities.” In fact, the class of 2022 has 17 names, six astronauts chosen, 10 reserves, a parastronaut.





Andrea Patassa and Anthea Comellini

They understand that they have achieved a great result for having been selected among thousands of highly talented and competent young people: “For me the prevailing emotion is a sense of gratitude, after a long selection. Many deserved to be here, we represent what ESA was looking for” explains Comellini. Patassa is still incredulous: “I’m still trying to realize, there were so many very high-profile candidates, all exceptional people. We will give our contribution to ESA as and when we are asked and should there be the possibility of going into space, we will be ready”.

And if the doors of a shuttle towards the stars really open for them, they are ready to become ambassadors, faces of a vision that has the primary objective of safeguarding our planet: “I would like to bring topics such as climate change and global warming global – underlines Andrea – to stir consciences on the subject. I think of last summer’s photos of the Po from above, dried up by drought”. Same thought for Anthea: “All the topics now dealt with by ESA are very important, such as the monitoring and mitigation of climate change. Space can be critical to help us monitor. I have worked a lot with problems relating to space debris, it is a topic on which we need to develop an awareness, and which ESA is dealing with”.