Android 14 Beta 1 launches Pixel white mouse urges not to install-ePrice.HK

Google started the Android 14 Beta program last week. At this stage, Pixel phone users can apply to join as testers and take the lead in trying the Android 14 Beta 1 version. Unless netizens like to play games and do not use Pixel mobile phones as their main mobile phones, we do not recommend installing it immediately, because the stability of the system is not enough for daily use.

Fingerprint recognition failure

In just a few days after the launch of Android 14 Beta 1, a “white mouse” has left a message (complaint) on Google’s official website, saying that after installing the new version of the system, fingerprint recognition failed and the phone could not be unlocked. Google asked some affected users to try to take screenshots or record videos when they encountered problems, so that developers can learn more. Fortunately, after fingerprint recognition fails, users can still use traditional digital passwords or graphic methods to unlock.

system lag program crash

A “white mouse” reminded other Pixel phone users in the Reddit discussion forum that they should avoid Android 14 Beta 1, thinking that this version is very poor and should not be installed on the main phone because of lag and crashes from time to time. The earnest user said that due to fingerprint recognition failure and network disconnection, he has backed the phone system to Android 13. Other users also complained that the Wallpaper program crashed, and users could not change it after installing the beta version.

As long as users do not register to participate in the Beta trial, they will not install it for no reason under normal circumstances, so there is no need to worry too much. As for the official version of Android 14, it is not expected to be available until August. It is conceivable that the current system is still in the early testing stage, and there is no need to rush to try it out.

Source: phonearena