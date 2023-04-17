How romantic is it to run by the beach?What this marathon tells you_Zhejiang Online

How romantic is it to run by the beach?This marathon tells you

Reporter Qi Jianwei Jin Yan talks about Jiayi Sharing Alliance · Daishan Zhou Lei video editing Zou Fuqiang correspondent Lai Tianjing

Go for a run at the beach? It’s very romantic to think about it.

The sea is gentle, but it can also be resolute. The sea is both rigid and soft.

The coastline of Mount Dai twists and turns, forming countless beautiful bays and beaches. When the sun shines on the sea, the waves shine with golden light, like a fairyland. On this special track, more than 5,000 marathon runners ran passionately under the warm spring sun and the humid sea breeze.

The starting gun fired, and people rushed out of the starting point confidently. Along the coastline, they passed Beifeng Mountain Trail, Donghai Country Park, Lulan Qingsha, China Cape Park, Yannest Mountain Wharf and other beautiful scenic spots, running happily in the “All Cape Race”. Road”.

“You see the beautiful scenery, and you become the scenery.” Running, the contestants seem to be in the scroll, enjoying the best season and feeling the most beautiful mood; as if wandering in the embrace of spring, writing romance with sports , measure life with footsteps. On the track, all the smiling faces were full of optimism. They showed the infinite charm of the marathon with passion and tenacity. After intense competition, the contestants reached the finish line one after another. Sunshine, waves and breeze are the best hymn of the marathon.

Daishan has a vast sea area, and the coasts and harbors of various islands are winding, especially Daishan Island. Running by the sea, let go of the exhaustion and hustle and bustle of the world, and let the body and nature become one, this is the meaning of life.

