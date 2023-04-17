Rapper Cam’ron sued for using his image | Hypebeast

Rapper Cam’ron was recently accused of using his image? What happened?

Originally from New York, Cam’ron rose to fame in the 2000s as a member of the well-known hip-hop group The Diplomats (aka Dipset). Known at the time for their trendy, more stylized looks, the group was seen as the forerunner of what would become the New York street scene. As for the controversy this time, it was a photo taken during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in 2002. In the photo, Cam’ron is wearing a pink fur coat and holding a mobile phone with the same color scheme. His flamboyant appearance immediately sparked media reports, and later, both the appearance itself and the photos were regarded as classics. And Cam’ron himself seems to like this photo very much, and uses it extensively on various commodities for sale. The problem, however, is that the copyright to the photo does not appear to belong to Cam’ron, but to the photographer, Djamilla Rosa Cochran. Djamilla Rosa Cochran sued Cam’ron and its company, Dipset Couture LLC, in court because she never received any benefit from Cam’ron’s sales.

In the complaint, Djamilla Rosa Cochran claims that she owns the copyright to the image and seeks damages as well as profits from past merchandise sales. “Defendant Dipset Couture LLC, without the plaintiff’s permission or authorization, actively reproduced and used to make various products and displayed the photo on the website; the defendant engaged in this misconduct knowingly and in violation of US copyright law.” It is understood. , the image site Getty Images has repeatedly warned Cam’ron of infringement by mail and e-mail, but ultimately received no response, and they still sell these products and display photos on the website.

At present, this lawsuit is still in the trial stage, and the court judgment will be followed up and reported in the future.