Hollywood stars celebrating Easter | Fun

Most Hollywood stars celebrate Easter according to the Gregorian calendar, and some of them celebrate Easter today. Easter is celebrated today by Tom Hanks and Christian Bale, reality star Kim Kardashian, model Naomi Campbell and actress Jennifer Aniston, actresses Milla Jovovich and Tina Fey and actor Jonathan Jackson.

Naomi Campbell became a member of the Russian Orthodox Church while she was in a relationship with Russian tycoon Vladislav Doronin. Kim Kardashian was born in Los Angeles, but she is of Armenian origin, the fourth generation of emigrants from Armenia, and her ancestors lived in the territory that is now in Turkey.



Jennifer Aniston inherited Orthodox Christianity from her father John Aniston. He was born Janis Anastasakis in Crete. The actress gave charitable contributions to the church under the auspices of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Tom Hanks was “forced” to become Orthodox by love. When he married his colleague Rita Wilson for the second time, he was a famous Oscar winner decided to become Orthodox. Rita’s father is from Bulgaria, while her mother is Greek, originally from Albania.

James Belushi was born in Chicago, and his parents emigrated from an Albanian village not far from the border with Greece.. James is a member of the Albanian Orthodox Church and is proud of his roots. The actor is with his family during the eighties regularly visited the Serbian Orthodox Church in Los Angeles, before supporting the independence of Kosovo in the late 1990s.

Christian Bale followed in the footsteps of Tom Hanks and changed his religion because of his love for a model of Serbian origin, Sibi (Sandra) Blažić. The actor accepted the Orthodox faith after his marriage to Sibi, back in 2000.

Mila Jovović, i.e. Milica Bogdanovna Jovović, was born in Kiev, to Galina Loginova, a former Russian actress, and Bogdan Jovović, a Serbian doctor. The actress also baptized her daughter in the Russian Orthodox Church in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Jackson converted to Orthodoxy in 2012, while before that he was a Protestant. When he received one of the Emmy awards, the actor also thanked the monks on Mount Athos, who constantly pray for the salvation of the world.

“So many things attracted me to Orthodoxy. It started with reading about Christian history. Then I understood that, until Christ and the apostles, the Orthodox faith remained the same for the whole 2000 years, which impressed me, but also touched my heart. Also prayers , the liturgy, the hymns, the lives of the saints, all these things were beautiful to me. I realized that there is no other place I want to be. Before that I was a Protestant. My whole family, thank God, was baptized in 2012,” he said is on one occasion.