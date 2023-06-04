Android 14 will introduce a “battery health” display!Android devices can be used in the future – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – 5G Mobile

iOS functions are often referred to as referring to Android, but recently it has been pointed out that Android 14 will introduce a “battery health” display function in iOS, so that Android phone users can better understand the battery status and decide whether to go to replace the battery. New features to look forward to.

Recently, the former editor-in-chief of XDA-Developers pointed out that Google has added the BatterManager API function to the Android 14 Beta version, which can bring you information such as charging times and charging status, as long as you use the App with the BATTERY_STATS permission, you can use it; it means that as long as Android 14 After the official launch, Android phones can use this to understand the battery health, just like the iPhone.

I would like to remind everyone that generally speaking, when the battery health is less than 80%, it is time to replace the battery to ensure a good user experience.

Source：Mishaal Rahman @ Twitter