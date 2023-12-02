Android 2023: the best applications of the year on Google Play

Google Play Announces the Best Android Apps, Games, and Books of 2023

The counting season has officially begun, and Google has wasted no time in delivering its list of the best applications for Android in 2023, as part of the Google Play Best of 2023 Awards.

Sam Bright, Vice President and General Manager of Google Play, expressed excitement for this year’s awards, stating, “Today, we celebrate its success with Google Play’s Best of 2023 Awards, a roundup of the best apps, games and books on Play.”

The awards have introduced new categories to reflect this year’s trends, recognizing useful apps that utilize the latest technology, and experiences that work seamlessly across a wide range of devices.

The winners of the Best Android apps of 2023 include Imprint: Learn Visually for Best App, and Honkai: Star Rail for Best Game. Imprint: Learn Visually was praised for its bite-sized lessons and visual storytelling, while Honkai: Star Rail was recognized for its depth of content, stunning visuals, and thoughtful design.

Other notable winners for multi-device apps and games included Spotify for Best Multi-device App and OUTERPLANE – Strategy anime for Best Multi-device Game.

The Users’ Choice App and Game awards went to ChatGPT and MONOPOLY GO! respectively, showcasing the apps and games favored by users.

In addition to the winners mentioned above, Google Play also recognized a diverse selection of best apps in various categories, including Best for Personal Growth, Best for Families, and Best for Watches.

The Best Games of 2023 category featured a range of titles, from Farlight 84 for Best Multiplayer to Pokémon Sleep for Best Games for Good.

This year’s awards not only encompass a diverse range of apps, games, and books but also highlight the evolving trends and technologies within the Android ecosystem. Congratulations to all the winners of the Google Play Best of 2023 Awards.

Share this: Facebook

X

