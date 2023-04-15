Android provides auto-archive feature for unused apps to preserve user data remove apps to free up space #Google (192035) – Cool3c

Google announced a new automatic archive function for unused applications in the Android development community. This function is similar to iOS’s Offload Unused apps. The application must be completely deleted, and the user data of the infrequently used application can be deleted and the other application files can be deleted to free up storage space, and the previous user data can be directly applied when it is needed in the future; however, this automatic archiving function Only apps in the App Bundle format are supported.

▲After the application is released, it will be covered with a transparent gray cloud pattern, and it can be re-downloaded after pressing

This function will pop up when the user’s mobile phone storage capacity is insufficient and the application is downloaded from the Play Store. The system will guide the user to choose whether to enable the automatic storage function. Once enabled, the user who has not used the application for a period of time will be saved Data archiving, and delete application files other than user data without complete removal, and free up nearly 60% of file space; the released application icon will be displayed in a transparent gray cloud pattern, press The icon will re-download the application’s file and apply the save